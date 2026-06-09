Announcing Practice Worth Platform Delivers Dental Practice Valuation Reports in Minutes

Practice Worth Valuation Page

Practice Worth is a Self-Serve Valuation Tool Built Specifically for Dental Practice Buyers and Sellers.

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Practice Worth LLC today announced the public launch of Practice Worth, a software platform that produces a defensible, broker-quality valuation report for a dental practice in approximately ten minutes. The platform is designed for dental practice buyers and sellers who want an honest read on their Adjusted EBITDA or Seller's Discretionary Earnings (SDE), and a realistic valuation range before they engage a broker, evaluate a DSO offer, negotiate a partnership buy-in, or buy an existing practice.Standard pricing is $499. The first 50 customers receive founder pricing of $299 using the promotional code FOUNDER200 at getpracticeworth.com For decades, dental practice buyers and sellers considering a sale or purchase have faced a binary choice: pay $5,000 to $15,000 for a formal appraisal that takes weeks to complete or rely on outdated rules of thumb such as a percentage of collections that bear little resemblance to how modern buyers and sellers value and price practices. Practice Worth is built around the same EBITDA-based methodology that dental support organizations and institutional buyers use to underwrite transactions, applied directly to a practice's profit and loss statement through a guided wizard that captures owner compensation normalization, discretionary add-backs, rent normalization, and provider-mix adjustments.The platform produces a downloadable 20-page PDF report that walks the buyer and seller through every adjustment line by line, the resulting Adjusted EBITDA or SDE, and a valuation range derived from a transparent multiple structure. The methodology is published openly on the Practice Worth website so that any buyer, seller, or broker can review the assumptions behind a given number.Practice Worth was developed by David E. Eslinger, DDS, MBA, and Karen L. Eslinger, RDH. The pairing reflects a deliberate decision to ground the platform in both clinical practice experience and financial methodology rigor. In comparison testing against general-purpose AI tools, Practice Worth's valuations matched independent broker work to the dollar on Adjusted EBITDA, while general-purpose AI tools missed standard adjustments such as owner compensation normalization, depreciation, amortization, and discretionary add-backs by hundreds of thousands of dollars in either direction."Watching practice owners go into sale conversations without a clear picture of what they actually have was the problem we built Practice Worth to solve. Owners deserve the same financial information the buyer is already working with, and they deserve it before the offer letter shows up, not after," said Karen Eslinger, RDH, owner of Practice Worth LLC."The math behind a defensible practice valuation has always been available to private equity teams, brokers, and CPAs. Practice Worth puts that same methodology in front of the buyer and seller directly, so they walk into any conversation about the practice with the same level of preparation as the person across the table," said David Eslinger, DDS, MBA, founder of Practice Worth.In a LinkedIn article published in advance of launch, sell-side dental advisor Dr. David Darab, DDS, MBA, CEPA, SBSP, CPBA, owner of Darab Advisors, wrote: "Practice Worth has made Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin accessible to any practice owner — and once you see it, it reframes everything. It's not optional — it's a KPI now."Practice Worth is available immediately at getpracticeworth.com. The introductory founder pricing of $299 is limited to the first 50 customers. Promotional code “FOUNDER200”.About Practice Worth LLCPractice Worth LLC is a software company focused on transparent, methodology-driven valuation tools for dental practice buyers and sellers. The Practice Worth platform applies the EBITDA-based valuation methodology used by dental support organizations and institutional buyers within a guided self-service wizard, producing a defensible PDF valuation report in approximately ten minutes. The Practice Worth online wizard is available now at getpracticeworth.com.

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