Polymemo Launches iOS and Android Apps for Its Multilingual Content Platform

Polymemo - A multilingual content platform supporting 200+ languages

Translation costs are covered by readers. Write, read, and communicate in 200+ languages with a new content ecosystem.

Polymemo breaks down language barriers by letting readers fund translations and share in the revenue — a model that has never existed before.” — Yuichi Tada, CEO of Polymemo

KAWASAKI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polymemo, Inc. (Headquarters: Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan; CEO: Yuichi Tada) today announced the launch of its iOS and Android mobile apps for "Polymemo," a multilingual content platform.

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/polymemo/id6761815373

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.polymemo.app

Website: https://polymemo.com

Background

Polymemo officially launched as a web service on April 22, 2026, and simultaneously submitted its mobile apps for review to Apple and Google. Having passed both reviews, the apps are now available for download worldwide.

Users can now post, read, invest in translations, and chat in over 200 languages — anytime, anywhere from their smartphones.

What Is Polymemo?

Polymemo is built on a simple concept: "Write to the world. Read from the world."

It is a multilingual platform where authors, readers, and translation investors all create value together. An author

publishes a post for just 25 points (approx. $0.25). Translation is funded by readers — "translation investors" — who want to

read the content in their own language. Once translated, the content becomes available in over 200 languages, and subsequent

viewing revenue is shared between the author and the translation investors.

Key Features of the Mobile App

Content

- Post and read memos with automatic translation into 200+ languages

- 8 feed types: Recommended, Following, Groups, Global, Regional, My Posts, Bookmarks, History

- PDF attachment and translated downloads

Communication

- Direct messages with real-time translation

- Group chat with reactions, image sharing, and mute functionality

- Push notifications

AI & Technology

- Built-in AI agent powered by Anthropic's Claude with RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation)

- MCP (Model Context Protocol) integration for seamless connection with external AI tools

Monetization

- Point purchases via Apple In-App Purchase (iOS) and PayPal (Android / Web, 200+ countries)

- Revenue sharing through translation investments

- Flexible pricing: 1–300 points, with unique negative pricing (-1 to -300 points) for promotional campaigns

Security

- Phone number verification + social login (Apple / Google / Microsoft)

- Optional World ID verification for one-person-one-account guarantee

Pricing

- Post a memo: 25 pt

- View a memo (set by author) : 1–300 pt or -1 to -300 pt

- Translation investment: Characters × 0.002 pt

1 pt = $0.01 USD

What's Next

Polymemo aims to reach a broad range of users who need multilingual content distribution — including web writers, independent publishers, international organizations, and multinational corporations. The company will accelerate awareness through multilingual blog content and digital marketing initiatives.

About Polymemo, Inc.

- Company: Polymemo, Inc.

- CEO: Yuichi Tada

- Founded: April 1, 2025

- Location: Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan

- Business: Development and operation of a multilingual content platform

- Website: https://polymemo.com

Media Contact

Polymemo, Inc.

Email: support@polymemo.com

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