Polymemo - A multilingual content platform supporting 200+ languages

A new content platform where authors, readers, and translation investors create value together with AI assistance and 200+ language support.

We believe knowledge should flow freely across languages. Polymemo makes it possible for anyone to write for the world and read from the world.” — Yuichi Tada, CEO

KAWASAKI, JAPAN, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polymemo, Inc. (Kawasaki, Japan) today announced the launch of Polymemo, a multilingual content platform built on the concept: "Write to the world. Read from the world."

THE PROBLEM

While globalization accelerates, language barriers remain a major obstacle to information flow. Creators face prohibitive translation costs, declining ad revenue due to AI-powered search, and limited options for multilingual publishing. Readers struggle to access untranslated content, especially niche expertise from other countries.

HOW IT WORKS

Polymemo introduces a revolutionary model where translation costs are distributed among those who benefit most — the readers.

An author publishes a post for 25 points (approx. $0.25). Readers who want the content in their language — "translation

investors" — fund the translation. Once translated, the content becomes available in over 200 languages, and viewing revenue is shared between the author and translation investors.

KEY FEATURES

1. Distributed Translation Cost Model: Readers fund translations and earn revenue share, dramatically lowering barriers for

creators to go global.

2. Flexible Pricing: Authors set viewing prices from 1 to 300 points. A unique negative pricing option (-1 to -300 points)

lets authors pay readers to view content — ideal for promotions.

3. 200+ Language Support: Authors write in their native language; the platform handles translation to virtually every written

language on earth.

4. Shared Organization Wallet: Teams and enterprises manage points collectively, with each member's contributions visualized, turning organizational knowledge into revenue.

5. AI Agent (Anthropic Claude + RAG): A built-in AI assistant learns from users' content and organizational knowledge,

supporting content creation, summarization, and data analysis.

6. MCP Integration: Industry-standard Model Context Protocol enables seamless integration with external AI tools and services.

7. Global Communication: Direct messages, group chat, and hashtag-based communities — all with built-in translation support.

PRICING

Post a memo: 25 pt | View a memo: 1-300 pt (set by author) | Translation investment: Characters x 0.002 pt | 1 pt = $0.01 USD

ABOUT Polymemo

Polymemo, Inc. was founded in April 2025 by Yuichi Tada in Kawasaki, Japan. The platform targets web writers, independent

publishers, international organizations, and multinational corporations.

Website: https://polymemo.com

Contact: support@polymemo.com

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