Human Settlements hosts inaugural public information session on the PIE Amendment Bill, 6 May

The Department of Human Settlements will on Wednesday, 06 May 2026 begin with the public information sessions on the draft Prevention of Illegal Eviction and Unlawful Occupation of land (PIE) Amendment Bill.

The first Gauteng public information session will take place in the City of Tshwane while other sessions in the Cities of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni will take place on 21 and 22 May 2026.

Few weeks ago, Minister Simelane released the PIE Amendment Bill for public comments. The Bill seeks to repeal the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act of 1998 (PIE Act) which was enacted to prevent arbitrary evictions and to address historical injustices where people were removed from land without due process.

The proposed amendment to the Act aims to deal with matters related to land invasions and informal settlements, provision of adequate housing to mitigate against illegal occupation of private properties, court processes and enforcement of court orders, and protection of vulnerable groups.

Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 06 May 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: KT Motubatse Hall, Soshanguve Extension 1

Note: KwaZulu Natal is expected to convene sessions in Chesterville and Pietermaritzburg on 13 and 15 May 2026.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Minister

Tsekiso Machike

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

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