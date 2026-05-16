Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli addresses Seventh-day Adventist Community Day, 16 May
The Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli will on Saturday, 16 May 2026, deliver an address at the Seventh-day Adventist Community Day to be held at Maragon Mooikloof in Pretoria.
The Community Day will bring together learners, parents, educators, faith leaders and members of the broader community to reflect on the role of young people in shaping South Africa.
The details of the event are as follows:
Date: Saturday, 16 May 2026
Time: 09:00
Venue: Maragon Mooikloof, Pretoria East
Media enquiries:
Mandisa Mbele
E-mail: MandisaM@Presidency.gov.za
Cell: 082 580 2213
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