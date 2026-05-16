Minister Willie Aucamp orders evacuation of Marion Island overwintering team following delayed voyage

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp, has ordered the urgent evacuation of the overwintering team at Marion Island following the delayed departure of the SA Agulhas II relief voyage to Marion Island. With the weather conditions having cleared in Cape Town, the helicopters that will be used for the evacuation of the overwintering team were able to land on the vessel, which is now ready to sail.

“The voyage delays were caused by the unavailability of crucial fuel products that are mixed with normal diesel and are used to create the special polar diesel required to keep the base running within extremely low outside temperatures that would crystalise normal diesel,” said Minister Aucamp. “As we are unsure when these fuel products will be available, we cannot wait any longer at the expense of the wellbeing of our team. Our people’s lives come first.”

After the Minister’s evacuation order, the vessel will now depart on 14 May 2026 and is expected to reach Marion Island on Monday, 18 May 2026. The crew is expected to be at the base for about three to five days before embarking on the voyage back to South Africa. They are expected to return to South Africa on 28 May 2026. The entire duration of the operation is highly dependent on weather conditions experienced at sea as well as at the base.

The Minister assures the public, especially the overwintering team on base and their loved ones that he and his Department are working around the clock to ensure their safe return. To this end, the Minister has instructed that he must be updated regularly and he must also be debriefed by the overwintering team upon their return. Their valuable experience will assist the Department in improving the overall experience of overwintering teams at all three South African bases located in remote areas.

The Department will issue another update in due course.

For media enquiries, please contact Zolile Nqayi on 082 898 6483 / znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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