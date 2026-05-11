Norton Basu LLP Emphasizes Client-Centered Approach in California Estate Law

Somita Basu and Zakiya Norton

Somita Basu and Zakiya Norton Lead Firm in Providing Comprehensive Estate Planning, Probate, and Litigation Services

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norton Basu LLP, a California-based legal practice co-founded by attorneys Somita Basu and Zakiya Norton, continues to provide comprehensive estate law services across the state. Based in Los Gatos, California, the firm addresses client needs in critical areas such as estate planning, probate, trust administration, conservatorships, and elder abuse litigation, serving a broad clientele.Bringing together over 30 years of combined legal experience, Somita and Zakiya offer extensive expertise in navigating the complexities of estate and elder law. Their practice spans multiple locations, with additional offices strategically positioned in Oakland, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles, ensuring broad accessibility for clients throughout California. The firm's services encompass the drafting of wills, trusts, and powers of attorney as part of their estate planning offerings. For probate and trust administration, they guide executors and trustees through court processes and asset distribution. They also specialize in establishing and managing conservatorships and representing clients in sensitive elder abuse litigation.Norton Basu LLP distinguishes itself as one of the few minority women-owned estate planning and probate law practices in the Bay Area. Basu and Norton are committed to a practical and compassionate approach, understanding the emotional toll legal challenges can have on individuals and families. They prioritize transparent guidance regarding legal processes, timelines, and costs. This culturally competent lens enhances client relationships and ensures a deep understanding of diverse backgrounds, which translates into tailored and effective representation. Their commitment to clear communication and client well-being has solidified their reputation as trusted advisors in the legal community."Our approach is rooted in delivering clear communication and effective solutions, always mindful of the emotional impact legal issues can have on families," said Somita Basu, Co-founder of Norton Basu LLP. "We are dedicated to guiding our clients through intricate legal hurdles with both expertise and a profound sense of empathy, ensuring their peace of mind."For more information regarding comprehensive estate planning, probate, trust administration, conservatorships, or elder abuse litigation services, visit Norton Basu LLP's website . Norton Basu LLP is a legal firm dedicated to assisting individuals and families with complex legal challenges in estate and elder law throughout California, focusing on integrity and client well-being.

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