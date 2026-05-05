Glenwood Springs death investigation

CORONER'S REPORT

May 5, 2026

Identity of the deceased: Pending next of kin notification

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at approximately 10:04 a.m., the Garfield County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the area of West 6th Street near Hotel Glenwood Springs for a death investigation.

Upon arrival, Coroner’s Office investigators pronounced a 59-year-old male deceased at the scene. The investigation preliminarily indicates the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the manner of death is being investigated as suicide. The decedent was visiting the Glenwood Springs area and was a resident of Keystone, Colorado.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Respectfully,

Robert M. Glassmire

Garfield County Coroner