Coyote Safety: Guard Your Pets

The wild animals throughout Broomfield, even in residential neighborhoods, think unattended pets are "fair game." Those coyotes, foxes, owls, hawks and eagles don't discern between a cute, cuddly pet and prey. To avoid conflicts between wildlife and pets, here are some pointers:

Keep dogs on a short leash (6ft. or less)

Avoid known or potential den sites and areas of thick vegetation

Do not allow dogs to "play" with coyotes or foxes

Do not leave pet food and water bowls outside

Always supervise your pet outside. Do not leave your pet unattended in your yard

Keep cats indoors

For additional information, see the Coyote FAQ or email us at openspace@broomfield.org.