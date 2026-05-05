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Coyote Safety: Guard Your Pets

The wild animals throughout Broomfield, even in residential neighborhoods, think unattended pets are "fair game." Those coyotes, foxes, owls, hawks and eagles don't discern between a cute, cuddly pet and prey. To avoid conflicts between wildlife and pets, here are some pointers: 

  • Keep dogs on a short leash (6ft. or less)
  • Avoid known or potential den sites and areas of thick vegetation
  • Do not allow dogs to "play" with coyotes or foxes
  • Do not leave pet food and water bowls outside
  • Always supervise your pet outside. Do not leave your pet unattended in your yard
  • Keep cats indoors

For additional information, see the Coyote FAQ or email us at openspace@broomfield.org.

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Coyote Safety: Guard Your Pets

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