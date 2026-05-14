LED Streetlight Upgrades

Brightness and Efficiency Improvements You may have noticed a difference in the glow of your neighborhood. While the newer 39-watt LED lights provided the same total illumination as the older 100-watt HPS lights, they emit a different color of light that can appear brighter to some. However, these LEDs are Dark Sky compliant, meaning they are designed to direct light downward toward the ground where it is needed, rather than spilling it up into the night sky. In addition to reducing light pollution, these 39-watt LEDs were vastly more energy-efficient than the older 100-watt models they replaced.

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