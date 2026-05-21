City and County of Broomfield named the Nation’s Safest City

A new report from SmartAsset reviewed more than 300 cities (all with populations between 65,000 and 250,000) to identify the safest in the United States. Cities were ranked by SmartAsset using composite scores that considered violent crime, property crime, traffic fatality rates and natural disaster risk.

“Being named the safest city in the nation is a reflection of our entire Broomfield community working together,” Chief of Police Enea Hempelmann said. “I’m incredibly proud of the dedicated men and women of the Broomfield Police Department and grateful to our residents, businesses and community partners who help make Broomfield such a safe and welcoming place to live, work and raise a family.”

The City and County of Broomfield has been named America’s safest midsize city according to the parameters used by SmartAsset, boasting below-average violent and property crime rates, 1.5 and 19 per 1,000 residents, respectively, and a modest motor vehicle fatality rate of about five per 100,000 residents. Broomfield is also the only city evaluated with a Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) natural disaster risk rating of “very low,” which reflects expected disaster losses, social vulnerability and community resilience.

“What makes Broomfield exceptional is not just the data, but the people and partnerships behind it,” said Jennifer Hoffman, City and County Manager for the City and County of Broomfield. “This recognition reflects a community-wide commitment to public safety, emergency preparedness, resilience and quality of life. It is a testament to the work of our council, residents, businesses, first responders, staff and community partners who all play a role in making Broomfield such a safe and connected community.”

For a full list of recent accolades and more information, visit Broomfield.org/AwardsAndHonors.