Measles in Colorado

Check Your Vaccination Record and Get Vaccinated

Measles spreads easily, but vaccination is highly effective and provides the best protection. You can check your MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination record in several ways:

Talk to your parents or look through your files to see if you have a paper record. Check the public Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS). Request your record through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) by filling out the Request to Release Immunization Record form. Check with your health care provider.

Commonly asked questions about measles vaccination can be found at the CDC's website. Haven't been vaccinated before and want to get protected? Talk to your health care provider or see if you are eligible to get vaccinated at Broomfield’s Immunization Clinic.

If You Have Symptoms

If you have measles symptoms or have any concerns or questions, call your health care provider or make a telehealth/virtual visit with a provider. Calling ahead or making a telehealth/virtual visit helps stop the spread of measles.

Cases in Colorado:

In 2025, Colorado recorded 36 measles cases. In 2026, cases been reported across the state, including a resolved outbreak in Broomfield. For the most current case counts and exposure locations, please visit CDPHE's measles case information webpage.