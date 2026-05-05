2026 Summer Concert Series
Coming to the concerts this summer: "Whimsical Escape at the Park" a public art installation by
Andrea Fischer!
Andrea Fischer is a Denver based installation artist and fashion maker working primarily with recycled fiber and reclaimed materials. Her practice centers on immersive, tactile environments that transform ordinary spaces into playful, otherworldly places. Through storytelling, color and labor intensive craft techniques, Andrea creates one of a kind sculptures and installations using recycled yarns and found textiles. These works often envelop existing surfaces, softening architecture and inviting viewers to experience space through touch, movement and sensation beyond the visual.
Andrea is transforming the Summer Concert locations into vibrant gardens from another world! This playful, dreamlike sanctuary invites the child in all of us to slow down, explore and rediscover the joy of curiosity. Relax into the bold fiber sculptures built from reclaimed materials. Each piece is a celebration of creativity, sustainability and wonder.
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