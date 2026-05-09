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DRAFT FOR PUBLIC COMMENT: 2025 CAPER

A public hearing will be held before the City Council on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 1 DesCombes Drive, Broomfield, CO 80020, to consider adoption of Proposed Resolution No. 2026-70 authorizing submission of the 2025 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Plan by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), with an opportunity for public comment following staff reports.

The draft 2025 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Plan, supporting the community’s five-year 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan goals, will be available for public review from May 10 through May 27, 2026, online and in person, with accessible formats upon request, and written comments may be submitted via email during this period.

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DRAFT FOR PUBLIC COMMENT: 2025 CAPER

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