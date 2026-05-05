DLA Aviation hosts flash mentoring session to connect leaders with emerging professionals

Defense Logistics Agency Aviation held a Flash Mentoring Session July 22, marking a return to in-person professional development programming after a hiatus since 2019.

The event connected 16 mentees with 14 volunteer mentors in a dynamic “speed dating” format designed to foster career guidance and leadership development.

The session utilized 12-minute rotating intervals, allowing mentees to interact with multiple leaders across different directorates within DLA Aviation. The informal approach provided an alternative to the organization’s more structured, yearlong mentoring programs. Coaching and mentoring opportunities is an important part of the Civilian Workforce Development and Training, as required in the DLA Instruction 1430.25.

“The birth of the flash mentoring program was to provide an alternative to the more formalized Mentoring I, II, and III programs,” explained Trinace Johnson, a program manager within Command Programs in the Command Support Directorate. “We employ a ‘speed dating’ format, where mentors remain stationary while mentees rotate among them in brief, twelve-minute intervals.”

The return to face-to-face interaction proved valuable for participants after years of virtual programming during the pandemic.

“The in-person version seems to be preferred amongst the mentors and mentees,” Johnson noted. “The dynamic energy integral in face-to-face interactions appears to be irreplaceable. Participants seem to value the interpersonal connection that is more readily facilitated in a physical setting.”

Floyd Moore, director of DLA Aviation Engineering Directorate, has participated in every flash mentoring session over the past two years. He emphasized the leadership development aspect of the program.

“I consider it a core responsibility of leadership to cultivate the next generation of leaders within this organization,” Moore said. “I find great satisfaction in mentoring and developing our team members. I am eager to share my experiences, support their professional aspirations, and assist them in charting a course for success.”

For first-time participants like Quinesha Cruz, a supervisory contract specialist in the Supplier Operations Original Equipment Manufacturer Directorate, the session provided valuable networking opportunities beyond normal work interactions.

“I am a firm believer that iron sharpens iron, and these sessions are prime grounds for meeting new people and sharing experiences that may help another person in growing within their careers,” Cruz said, describing the session as “extremely valuable.”

Jason S. Thompson, deputy chief of staff for DLA Aviation, also participated as a mentor for the first time and praised the initiative’s impact on the organization.

“I feel as if this is one of the most valuable initiatives for employees at DLA Aviation,” Thompson said. “There is tremendous value in sharing individual knowledge and experience with co-workers, peers, and leadership.”

Survey feedback from previous sessions has been overwhelmingly positive, with participants noting the two-way learning that occurs. Johnson highlighted that mentors reported gaining insights from mentees, creating valuable communication channels between employees and leadership.

“A particularly noteworthy observation was the sentiment expressed by mentors that they derived significant learning from the mentees themselves,” Johnson said. “One mentor specifically indicated an intention to engage more proactively with all members of their team, not just those in senior positions.”

DLA Aviation typically conducts these flash mentoring sessions quarterly, approximately every three to four months. Johnson announced that the organization aims to hold another session before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The program’s informal structure allows mentees to pursue continued relationships with mentors of their choice following the initial session, with the particulars of ongoing mentorship determined by the individuals involved.

“I am deeply grateful to the fourteen mentors who volunteered their time and expertise, as well as the sixteen mentees who demonstrated initiative by seeking career guidance,” Johnson said. “Our mentees need our support and guidance.”

Thompson echoed the call for expanded participation: “My hope is that we get more mentors and mentees to participate in the future.”

Date Taken: 07.28.2025 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 16:22 Story ID: 564442 Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Aviation hosts flash mentoring session to connect leaders with emerging professionals, by Amy Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.