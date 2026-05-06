Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.6 Delivers Faster, More Flexible Knowledge Graph Visualization

Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.6 release introduces an annotation framework to capture context and support analysis directly within visualizations. Annotations appear as colorful badges in the drawing, making it easy to identify flagged items, issues, or key observations at a glance. In addition to new data integrators for Amazon Neptune Analytics and QLever introduced in release 13.6, Tom Sawyer Perspectives supports a wide array of data sources.

Introducing new graph annotation framework, faster large-graph layouts, and data integrations for Amazon Neptune Analytics and QLever

This release helps our customers work more effectively and with an even broader range of data sources.” — Brendan Madden, CEO, Tom Sawyer Software

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization technology, today announced the release of Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.6, the latest version of its low-code graph visualization and analysis platform.Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.6 makes graph visualizations more expressive and responsive, and adds flexibility in the data it supports. With the introduction of annotations, users can capture and organize context directly within their graphs, improving clarity and supporting more effective exploration and analysis. The release also improves layout quality performance resulting in faster initial layout results on very large graphs, new ortholinear diagramming for cleaner interaction, and expanded integrations for Amazon Neptune Analytics and QLever. Together with enhanced Java Date/Time support, Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.6 delivers a faster, more flexible experience for working with complex graph data.“This release helps our customers work more effectively and with an even broader range of data sources,” said Brendan Madden, CEO of Tom Sawyer Software. “With the new annotations framework that allows users to embed context directly into visualizations, faster layouts for large graphs, and expanded data integrations, we’re giving enterprises the tools they need to better understand complex data and drive their broader data initiatives forward.”New in this release:Annotation Framework: Tom Sawyer Perspectives introduces a powerful new annotation framework for adding rich, contextual notes directly to nodes and edges in graphs. Annotations can be categorized, color-coded, and filtered, allowing end users of your Tom Sawyer Perspectives-built applications to organize insights and focus on what matters most. Annotations appear as colorful badges in the drawing, making it easy to identify flagged items, issues, or key observations at a glance. Users can filter the drawing by annotation type or category, resolve annotations, and maintain a clear record of decisions and findings. By embedding context directly into the graph, annotations make it easier to capture context, track observations, and support analysis directly within the visualization.New Amazon Neptune Analytics Integrator: Tom Sawyer Perspectives now supports Amazon Neptune Analytics, a managed in-memory graph analytics service from AWS. With the new integrator, users can ingest data from Neptune Analytics directly into Tom Sawyer Perspectives for visualization and analysis. This addition expands the range of supported data sources and simplifies access to graph data in AWS environments.New QLever Data Integrator: Tom Sawyer Perspectives adds support for QLever, an open-source database for querying RDF data. With the new integrator, users can seamlessly connect to RDF datasets and work with semantic web technologies and knowledge graphs directly within Tom Sawyer Perspectives without requiring additional transformation steps. This integration streamlines access to linked data and expands Tom Sawyer Perspectives’ ecosystem of supported data sources, giving users greater flexibility in the data they can access and analyze.Improved Layout Quality Performance for Large Graphs: Layout Quality has been optimized for very large graphs, delivering up to 10% faster layout times for hierarchical layouts with polyline edge routing when using the Medium setting. By reducing post-processing typically used to refine layouts, Tom Sawyer Perspectives can generate initial layouts more quickly, allowing users to rapidly visualize large datasets and understand graph structure before applying further refinement. This release also introduces a new Automatic Layout Quality setting for Circular, Hierarchical, Orthogonal, and Symmetric layouts. This setting dynamically selects Draft, Medium, or Proof mode based on graph size, optimizing the balance between speed and visual quality. Together, these enhancements provide a more responsive and efficient workflow when working with large and complex graphs.Ortholinear Diagramming: When users move selected nodes, connected edges now adjust automatically in a smooth, orthogonal manner, preserving right-angle routing. This results in cleaner handling during dynamic interactions and more stable and visually consistent diagrams.Enhanced Java Date/Time Support: Tom Sawyer Perspectives expands and modernizes its handling of date and time values by aligning with the latest Java APIs. In addition to legacy support for java.util.Date and java.util.Calendar, Tom Sawyer Perspectives now supports newer data types such as LocalDate, LocalTime, and LocalDateTime. Users working in the Expression Builder or with date values now benefit from consistent, standard Java date/time behavior, providing a more robust and streamlined foundation for working with temporal data across Perspectives applications.Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.6 is available now. To learn more about Perspectives and its capabilities visit the product web page or request a live demo or free trial today About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

Webinar: Capture Context and Expand Data Access with Tom Sawyer Perspectives 13.6

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