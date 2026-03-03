Release 2.0 of Tom Sawyer SysML v2 Viewer Broadens SysML v2 Syntax Coverage and Optimizes Model Layout

Tom Sawyer SysML v2 Viewer 2.0 includes the new Resizable Ports setting that slopes edges before connecting to ports, resulting in reduced visual congestion. Tom Sawyer SysML v2 Viewer 2.0 expands graphical rendering to include Action Flow edges. New Directed Sequence Views setting in Tom Sawyer SysML v2 Viewer 2.0 considers edge direction when laying out Sequence Diagrams providing added flexibility in how sequence behavior is visualized.

Broader graphical coverage and flexibility improve readability and user control across complex system models

SysML v2 Viewer 2.0 broadens our support for the SysML v2 graphical language while improving layout precision and user control.” — Janet Six Ph.D., Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer Software

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization technology, today announced the release of Tom Sawyer SysML v2 Viewer 2.0 providing enhanced SysML v2 syntax coverage and optimized model layout.SysML v2 Viewer enhances the ability of systems engineers to explore and understand intricate SysML v2 models. It provides automatic layout, intuitive graph interaction, and seamless integration with any SysML v2 API-compliant repository enabling systems engineers to efficiently analyze complex models and gain deeper insights.The new SysML v2 Viewer 2.0 release broadens graphical coverage of the SysML v2 specification while delivering more flexible diagram layouts that improve model fidelity and user experience. With expanded support for key SysML v2 constructs including Time Slices and Snapshots, improved expand and collapse behavior, and new Resizable Ports and Directed Sequence Views settings, users can explore complex models with greater precision and flexibility. This release also includes version 2025-12 SysML v2 of the reference implementation, ensuring work remains synchronized with the evolving standard.“SysML v2 Viewer 2.0 broadens our support for the SysML v2 graphical language while improving layout precision and user control,” said Janet Six Ph.D., Senior Product Manager at Tom Sawyer Software. “By expanding syntax coverage and delivering more flexible diagram layouts, teams can model with confidence. This release marks another major step forward in clarity, continuity, and compliance.”New in this release:Extended Support for the SysML v2 Graphical Syntax: This release expands graphical rendering to include Time Slices, Snapshots, Portion Membership elements, Requires Constraints compartments, and Action Flow edges. These additions improve model fidelity by bringing more of the SysML v2 language directly into the diagram view. Users gain clearer communication of system structure and behavior reducing the need for textual interpretation.Improved Expand and Collapse Behavior: Expansion and removal actions behave more predictably, always expanding node elements and adjusting layout to fit the new node size. The Remove All Descendants option cleanly collapses nodes turning graphical compartments into textual ones. The result is clearer navigation, reduced visual clutter, and interaction that is more aligned with user expectations.Resizable Ports: A new setting to disable automatic port resizing slopes edges before connecting to ports minimizing port size. The result is reduced visual congestion and improved readability, especially in dense architectural views.Directed Sequence Views: A new Directed Sequence Views setting considers edge direction when laying out Sequence Diagrams. When enabled, elements are organized in a left-to-right orientation to clarify interaction flows. This setting provides added flexibility in how sequence behavior is visualized.Perspectives 13.5 Layout Enhancements: Improved placement of disconnected nodes and more effective incremental layout reduce unnecessary diagram movement during expansion and exploration. These enhancements keep diagrams stable, readable, and easier to follow as models evolve.Upgrade to 2025-12 SMC Pilot: This release includes the 2025-12 SysML v2 reference implementation enabling users to keep up to date and model against an actively supported implementation of a SysML v2 compiler and API.To learn more about SysML v2 Viewer and its capabilities visit the product web page or request a live demo or free trial today About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

