Update on Impacts of Redistricting

Governor Kathy Hochul today joined Representative Joe Morelle to provide an update on redistricting.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor’s Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Impromptu, but I wanted to say a few more remarks about redistricting. From the moment Donald Trump began to strong arm the Governor of Texas last summer in order to ensure they win enough Congressional seats to keep the House in Republican hands, I committed at that moment that New York State would be a leader in protecting our democracy and ensuring that is not eviscerated at the hands of Donald Trump or others — the cowards who follow him.

I said we'd stand up, and I reaffirm that again today as I just met with Congressman Joe Morelle, someone who's no stranger to these halls, who spent many years here as an Assemblymember and who now proudly represents part of Western New York in Congress but also is known as Hakeem Jeffries' right-hand man.

And he has been designated by Minority Leader, temporarily minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries to be his point person on redistricting. You'll be hearing from Congressman Morelle momentarily. I'm going to finish my remarks, give one observation on an off-topic and then I'm literally minutes away from addressing a very important police memorial which I will not be late for.

But this is a national effort, and I know that the Congressman and Leader Jeffries are speaking to other state leaders. And as I said, I'm recommitted to the cause. Last week's Supreme Court decision, horrific Supreme Court decision, has given even more weight and importance to this effort. Dozens of Black members of Congress in the South — seats that have represented Black communities since the Civil Rights era — are at risk of being gerrymandered out of existence.

This will have consequences far beyond those districts. Already we've seen states like Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Missouri and more to come who are taking this audacious step for mid-decade redistricting for one intentional purpose. We've already seen the devastation of an unchecked government in Washington, which is why our Budget, which we're in the throes of hopefully completing, is now $10 billion less than we had a year ago because of federal cuts.

This has an impact on New Yorkers. Clean energy projects are being killed daily. ICE agents have run amok, and tariffs are driving up costs. I will simply say that I know our Legislature is prepared to work together with all of us in a concerted effort to fight back with everything we have. We did not start this fight, but we're prepared to end it. That's all I'll say on redistricting.

I will say this: We just received word that Tom Homan made some comments at a speech he's giving saying that he is sending in a surge of ICE agents to the State of New York should we have the — if this Legislature passes what I introduced in January known as “Local Cops, Local Crimes.”

The premise behind this is simple, that local law enforcement is there for one purpose, that is to help protect our communities. I've invested over $3 billion to help local law enforcement. We can see the results. Crimes are dropping dramatically across the state from Buffalo to New York City, and we're proud of that.

We also will continue working with ICE in cases of dangerous criminals. We always have, always will – that will not waver. All I'll say to Mr. Homan is that Donald Trump himself said he would not send a surge of ICE agents to the State of New York unless I ask. I'm not asking. Thank you very much, everyone.