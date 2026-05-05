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Governor Kotek Proclaims Murdered or Missing Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

Salem, OR – Today Governor Tina Kotek proclaimed May 5, 2026, as Murdered or Missing Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.

“Across the United States, Indigenous people, especially women and girls, experience some of the highest rates of violence in the country,” Governor Kotek said. “And too often, when someone goes missing or is killed, those cases are not reported, not prioritized, or not fully investigated. That means families are left without answers. Communities are left without justice. Here in Oregon, we are working to do better. This includes strengthening coordination and trust between law enforcement, Tribal communities, and Tribal governments, improving how cases are tracked, and making sure families have the support they need during what is a devastating time.”

For a video address provided by the Governor, see here. For a copy of the proclamation, see here.

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Governor Kotek Proclaims Murdered or Missing Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

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