Collin Co. Capital Murder Suspect Named Featured Fugitive for May

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Hassan Haitham Muhsen is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $6,000 during May if the tip is received this month. The U.S. Marshals Service is also offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Muhsen’s arrest.

Hassan Haitham Muhsen, 20, from Frisco, has been wanted out of Collin Co. since April 24, 2026, for capital murder, after cutting his electronic ankle monitor off and fleeing from the area. The capital murder charge stems from his alleged involvement in a robbery/shooting incident that occurred in McKinney in January 2025. Following his arrest, he was released from jail on a $1 million bond. Muhsen’s criminal history consists of arrests for unlawful carrying of a weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and capital murder by terror threat/other felony.

Muhsen is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, left hand and left wrist. More information about Muhsen or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2026, DPS and other agencies have arrested 28 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 21 sex offenders and three gang members – with $45,500 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Additional photos of Muhsen:

(Courtesy: The U.S. Marshals Service)

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(HQ 2026-042)