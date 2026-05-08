DPS Arrests Confirmed Gang Members After El Paso Co. Pursuit (West Texas Region)

EL PASO CO. – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) made three felony arrests – including two confirmed gang members – after a high-speed pursuit and search warrant at a residence in El Paso Co. on Monday.

On May 4, 2026, DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents assigned to Operation Lone Star (OLS), in coordination with DPS Troopers, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen 2020 Ford Fusion near Vinton. The driver refused to stop and led DPS Troopers on a high-speed vehicle pursuit before bailing out, along with a passenger, near Zinn Road and Del Ava Drive. Both the driver and passenger evaded on foot into the area.

DPS Special Agents and Troopers, with assistance from El Paso. Co. Sheriff’s Deputies, established a search perimeter and ultimately apprehended the driver, identified as Jose Alonzo Zubia Jr., 27, of El Paso, and passenger, Moises Guerrero, 44, of El Paso, at a residence along Zinn Road. Both Zubia Jr. and Guerrero are confirmed Chuco Tango gang members. Zubia Jr. was out on bond for a prior charge related to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and Guerrero was out on parole for two prior felony drug convictions.

After further investigation, DPS Special Agents arrested a third suspect, identified as Charlene McCallister, 36, of El Paso, and seized bags of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine at the property. Law enforcement also determined that Zubia Jr. had broken into a nearby residence and stole clothing to avoid capture.

Zubia Jr., Guerrero and McCallister have all been booked into the El Paso Co. Detention Facility on various felony charges.

This case remains under investigation by DPS CID, and no further information is available.

These arrests highlight DPS’ strong partnerships with our law enforcement partners to arrest criminal gang members and repeat offenders and make Texas communities safer.

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(DPS – West Texas Region)