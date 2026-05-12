Suspect Arrested for Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor in Connection with Fatal Crash (West Texas Region)

DAWSON COUNTY – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers have arrested the woman they believe is responsible for providing alcohol to a minor in connection to a fatal crash in Dawson County last month.

On May 11, 2026, the Texas Highway Patrol (THP) arrested and booked Jessica Moncallo, 30, into the Dawson County Jail for purchase or furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with a single-vehicle traffic crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old driver along County Road 18 on April 15, 2026. After investigation of the crash, toxicology results for the minor indicated a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.081.

This case remains under active investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol, and no further information is available at this time.

DPS would like to remind the public that purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor is a serious offense that can have tragic, life-altering consequences. In addition to placing lives at risk, individuals who provide alcohol to a minor may face additional criminal penalties. If it is determined at trial that the furnishing of alcohol contributed to a crash or incident resulting in serious bodily injury or death, the individual responsible could face state jail felony charges.

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(DPS – West Texas Region)