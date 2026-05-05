Sharing and exchange session by Hangzhou innovation and technology enterprises held at UM

MACAU, May 5 - The Faculty of Science and Technology (FST) at the University of Macau (UM) hosted the BrainCo Sharing and Exchange Session as part of the ‘Face-to-Face Meeting between Hangzhou Innovation and Technology Enterprises and Macao Youth 2026’ activity series. Over 100 faculty members and students attended the event to learn about the latest technological advancements.

The ‘Face-to-Face Meeting between Hangzhou Innovation and Technology Enterprises and Macao Youth 2026’ was organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) of the Macao SAR government under the guidance of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, and presented by the Macao Hangzhou Youth Association and the Macau Youth Development Service Centre. The event aimed to establish a high-level exchange platform through which Macao youth could engage with China’s cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements and broaden their technological horizons. A key component of the activity series was the BrainCo Sharing and Exchange Session.

Liu Haoran, director of corporate strategic development at BrainCo Technology Co Ltd, delivered a presentation on the exploration and practice of brain-computer interface (BCI) technology. He provided a comprehensive yet accessible overview of the basic principles, research and development progress, and applications of BCI technology. Illustrating his talk with actual products, Liu demonstrated how the technology is being applied in fields such as medical rehabilitation and human-machine interaction. The event also featured live demonstrations of products such as robotic hands, showing attendees how BCI technology converts neural signals into mechanical movements and offering vivid insights into the potential of human-machine interaction.

During the academic exchange session, Wan Feng, associate professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in FST, along with his research team and Li Aotong, a PhD student in FST, shared their research findings on the applications of BCI technology and related fields. Following the presentations, they held in-depth discussions with experts, faculty, and students on technical bottlenecks, challenges, and potential application scenarios.

In addition to the exchange session, representatives from the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office and the enterprises were invited to visit UM’s Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences to gain a better understanding of the university’s achievements in industry-academia collaboration in brain sciences.

The event was also attended by: Li Xuefei, director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office; Zhou Quan, division head at the Liaison Office; Carlos Roberto Xavier, head of the Department of Higher Education of DSEDJ; and UM representatives, including: Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of FST; Dai Ningyi, assistant dean of FST; and Wu Haiyan, assistant professor in the Centre for Cognitive and Brain Sciences, Institute of Collaborative Innovation.