Reimagining Aqueduct Racetrack Site in Queens

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of a community engagement and site planning process for the approximately 100-acre state-owned Aqueduct Racetrack in South Ozone Park, Queens. Beginning this month, ESD will conduct a series of community workshops and outreach initiatives to gather input from the public on priorities including housing, public open space, retail and community spaces — directly informing the Aqueduct Community Master Plan, expected to be complete in early 2027.

“As we work to address New York’s housing crisis and create more vibrant, inclusive communities, it is critical that we fully utilize state-owned land,” Governor Hochul said. “The Aqueduct site represents a significant opportunity, and through this community-driven process, we will ensure its future reflects the immediate priorities of Queens residents while expanding housing, economic opportunity and public amenities for all New Yorkers for years to come.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "The Aqueduct Racetrack site represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine 100 acres of state-owned land in Queens. ESD is committed to working with the community through a robust and inclusive engagement process to develop a vision for this site that reflects their input and guides future development."

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. said, "Redeveloping the Aqueduct site presents a significant, once-in-a-generation opportunity to positively transform the future of South Ozone Park in a thoughtful and balanced way. I commend Governor Kathy Hochul for initiating a process that prioritizes community input from the outset. It is essential that our local residents have a meaningful voice in determining how this land will be utilized for future generations, whether for economic development, green space, housing or community facilities. As this process advances, my focus will remain on ensuring that any plan reflects the character and needs of the surrounding neighborhoods, including affordability, infrastructure capacity and quality-of-life considerations. I encourage residents to participate in the upcoming workshops so their perspectives and voices can help shape a responsible and inclusive vision for this site."

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, "The reuse of the 100-acre Aqueduct Racetrack can be a transformative development for Queens and particularly the neighborhoods adjoining Aqueduct. With input from the community, I am confident that the potential of the site will be fully realized."

The redevelopment comes as horse racing operations at Aqueduct transition to Belmont Park on Long Island as part of the broader Belmont Park Redevelopment Project, freeing approximately 100 acres of state-owned land in Queens. ESD will lead the planning and engagement process on behalf of the New York State Franchise Oversight Board, with potential future uses including housing, retail, community facilities and public open space.

The community engagement kicks off with the first workshop series open to all residents and stakeholders. Offering both an in-person and virtual option, the sessions will include an opening presentation by ESD about the site and the planning timeline, followed by an interactive open house where participants can engage directly with the project team. Through mapping exercises and voting tools, attendees will provide input on site priorities — including housing, open space, retail, education, community facilities and arts and culture — and help identify guiding principles such as affordability, economic opportunity and community identity.

Additional workshops will be held throughout 2026, with each series offered in both in-person and virtual formats. Each phase will build on the last — moving from broad community visioning to the evaluation of specific development concepts — with a public presentation of the refined Master Plan expected in early 2027.

After the creation of the Master Plan, ESD will take the Master Plan through the public approvals process, including environmental review, before issuing one or more open competitive Requests for Proposals (RFP) for a development team to begin construction on the site. The redevelopment effort is guided by the goals set forth in Executive Order 30, which directs New York State agencies to identify and activate underutilized state-owned sites for housing, and fulfills Governor Hochul's commitment to address New York's housing crisis by increasing supply, promoting affordability and creating stronger, more inclusive neighborhoods.