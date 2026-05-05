$2,500 National Initiative Aims to Support School Physical Education Programs

Teachers: Your school could win $2500 in sports equipment

Twinkl Canada launches nationwide giveaway to help equip schools with physical education equipment.

Keeping students active and engaged is such an important part of the school day, but we know that access to equipment and resources isn’t always equal” — Sarah Fletcher, Country Manager

CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twinkl Canada is launching a national contest this May to award one Canadian school $2,500 toward sports and physical education equipment. The initiative aims to provide support for physical well-being resources, helping to address the inconsistent access to essential supplies faced by educators across the country.There is a growing body of research and policy analysis that points to a widening disparity when it comes to accessing school resources, and an increasing reliance on school fundraising to cover costs for essential activities, including sports equipment.This growing reliance on fundraising has contributed to uneven access to opportunities, with school communities’ capacity to fundraise directly impacting what students can experience. For physical education in particular, this can mean limited equipment, fewer opportunities for movement, and reduced access to programs that support student health and well-being.“Keeping students active and engaged is such an important part of the school day, but we know that access to equipment and resources isn’t always equal,” said Sarah Fletcher, Country Manager at Twinkl Canada. “This giveaway is about supporting schools in a practical way, helping educators bring more movement, energy, and opportunity into their classrooms and gym spaces.”The contest is open to educators across Canada and aims to support schools in creating more active, inclusive learning environments. The funds can be used toward a range of physical education equipment and supplies, helping schools create more active, inclusive learning environments for all students, regardless of their school’s fundraising capacity.Educators across Canada can visit Twinkl Canada’s official contest submission page to apply between May 4th and 17th.-ENDS-Media Enquiries: For media enquiries, please contact sarahc.fletcher@twinkl.ca or media@twinkl.co.ukNotes to EditorAbout TwinklTwinkl was founded in 2010 by husband and wife Jonathan and Susie Seaton, with a mission ‘to help those who teach’. The company provides high quality learning materials and educational services, which are all teacher-created and checked.Today, Twinkl offers over 1.5 million resources via its website.These range from classroom content and assessments, to AI tools and augmented reality games. Twinkl is used and trusted by schools and educators across Canada, and in over 200 countries and regions around the world - including primary and secondary school teachers, preschool workers and parents.

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