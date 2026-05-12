Consultancy reports media firms running budget tools face 30% revenue loss from outages alone, publishes seven-category audit framework for media leaders

Media operators are running businesses where every minute of downtime is lost inventory and every disconnected system is a delayed invoice” — Satish Thiagarajan, founder and CEO of Brysa

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brysa , a UK-based AI and data consultancy, has published a diagnostic framework for media businesses to identify hidden costs in low-cost AdTech and operations stacks, warning that cost-conscious tool selection is quietly inflating long-term spend across CRM, ad serving, and campaign management.Citing industry data showing that 43% of companies experience data loss due to outages and 30% of disruptions result in direct revenue loss, Brysa argues that media operators running budget platforms carry disproportionate exposure given the sector's reliance on uptime, integration, and high-volume campaign delivery. In a recent client engagement, a London-based media organisation recorded a 100% improvement in revenue operations effectiveness after replacing manual lead filtering with an integrated workflow connecting email, classification, and CRM systems."Cheap tools don't save media businesses money. They defer the cost," said Satish Thiagarajan, founder of Brysa. "We've worked with operators who saved a few thousand pounds upfront on a scheduling platform and then spent six figures over two years on manual workarounds, downtime, and lost ad revenue. The line item doesn't appear on a budget, but it shows up on the P&L."The framework identifies seven categories of low-cost tooling that Brysa argues consistently fail media operators at scale. The list includes narrow but disconnected tools that force manual data stitching across CRMs and ad servers; jack-of-all-trades platforms that leave functional gaps patched by spreadsheets; feature-rich but poorly maintained software that quickly becomes obsolete; proprietary lock-in tools that hide expensive migration fees; freemium platforms requiring costly upgrades for essential features; unscalable tools that handle pilots but fail at network scale; and tools with weak support ecosystems that consume internal team time on troubleshooting.Brysa identifies five specific hidden costs that compound over time in media environments. Disconnected systems prevent the integrated data flow between CRMs, CMSs, programmatic exchanges, ad servers, and reporting dashboards that modern campaign management requires. Inability to scale leaves platforms unable to manage hundreds or thousands of displays as networks grow. Frequent downtime in budget infrastructure translates directly to lost ad revenue and damaged advertiser relationships. High maintenance overhead drains internal teams on manual fixes rather than client-facing work. And weak finance integration delays the sales-to-cash cycle by leaving purchase orders, vendor management, and invoicing in spreadsheets and email threads."Media operators are running businesses where every minute of downtime is lost inventory and every disconnected system is a delayed invoice," Thiagarajan added. "The economics of cheap AdTech work for a five-screen network. They stop working at fifty screens, and they actively cost money at five hundred. Most operators only realise this after the migration cost has tripled."The diagnostic also sets out six criteria for evaluating quality replacements: automation depth, native integration capability, support and uptime guarantees, security posture, scalability headroom, and analytics sophistication. Brysa recommends media leaders audit current stacks against these criteria before the next contract renewal cycle to identify where short-term savings are producing long-term operational drag.

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