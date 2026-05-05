Brysa Publishes Ad Ops 2030 Readiness Checklist as Media Firms Confront Cookieless Deadline and Legacy Stack Costs

UK consultancy warns inefficient media stacks are costing firms 20-30% of annual revenue, releases diagnostic framework for media operators

Most media businesses are running ad operations on infrastructure built for a different decade. The firms that wait another two years to modernise will spend the rest of the decade catching up."” — Satish Thiagarajan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brysa , a UK-based AI and data consultancy, has published a readiness framework for media operators preparing their advertising operations for 2030, citing mounting pressure from the deprecation of third-party cookies, tightening privacy regulation, and the operational cost of fragmented legacy systems.The consultancy estimates that inefficient media stacks cost media companies 20-30% of annual revenue through manual workflows, siloed data, and limited attribution accuracy. A recent Brysa client engagement recorded a 40% improvement in operational efficiency following integration of CRM, ad platforms, and analytics tools into a single connected system."Most media businesses are running ad operations on infrastructure built for a different decade," said Satish Thiagarajan, founder of Brysa. "Last-click attribution, batch reporting, and disconnected tools were acceptable when customer journeys were linear. They aren't acceptable now. The firms that wait another two years to modernise will spend the rest of the decade catching up."The Ad Ops 2030 framework sets out assessment criteria across three areas: current stack diagnosis, performance benchmarks, and a phased roadmap. Key benchmarks include real-time data freshness under five minutes, audience match rates above 60-70%, brief-to-live campaign turnaround under 24 hours, and year-on-year manual task reduction of 20-30%.The framework also identifies two structural gaps in legacy systems that Brysa argues are no longer sustainable. The first is multi-touch attribution: with customer journeys now spanning dozens of touchpoints, last-click models give an incomplete view of performance and leave marketers unable to justify spend. The second is the shift to a cookieless environment, which requires durable identity resolution, clean room infrastructure, and consent-driven personalisation that older stacks were never designed to support.Brysa recommends media operators prioritise quick wins inside the first 90 days, including unifying CRM and media platform data, automating reporting and QA, and introducing standardised taxonomies. Longer-term priorities, set out across six to 24 months, include building a unified data layer with persistent customer profiles, moving from rules-based to predictive personalisation, implementing full-funnel attribution, and consolidating legacy tools into a single integrated stack."The readiness checklist is deliberately practical," Thiagarajan added. "We wanted media leaders to be able to sit down on a Monday morning, work through the questions, and know within an hour where they stand. The gap between modernised and unmodernised media operations is going to widen quickly, and the firms that act now will define the category."

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