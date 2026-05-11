Pursuit Expands Government Pipeline Intelligence for SLED Sales Teams

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April updates triple opportunity volume, surface attributed pipeline in real time, and extend government intelligence into AI-native sales workflows.

The results have been extremely impressive. We're now able to identify high-target accounts that have double the win rate from what our average is.” — Drew Leach, VP of Business Development, Granicus

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pursuit, the sales intelligence platform built for the $2 trillion state, local, and education (SLED) market, today announced three significant updates to its platform: a rebuilt signal retrieval engine that surfaces three times more verified government opportunities, direct pipeline attribution so sales teams can measure revenue generated from Pursuit-identified deals, and a new MCP server that makes Pursuit's government intelligence available natively inside AI tools including Claude and Cursor. Customers including Granicus, Flock Safety, and Passport have reported doubling win rates and rep productivity on the platform.

"This release is about volume and accountability," said Mike Vichich, CEO and Co-Founder of Pursuit. "We tripled the number of opportunities we surface for customers and cut the cost to produce each one by 56%. And for the first time, customers can see exactly how much pipeline those opportunities generated, directly attributed back to Pursuit. We watch 110,000 government entities so our customers don't have to. They get opportunities, not a feed of signals to sort through."



The April release covers three areas:

- More Pipeline. 3× more opportunities surfaced across a broader range of government document types, with a 56% reduction in cost.

- Attributed Revenue. Direct attribution connecting Pursuit-identified opportunities to closed pipeline — visible to reps and sales leaders across every deal.

- AI-Native Reach. A new MCP server and expanded CRM integrations that deliver Pursuit intelligence inside the tools teams already use.



Tripling Opportunity Volume Across the SLED Market

Identifying genuine buying signals across tens of thousands of government entities — council meeting transcripts, budget documents, contract expirations, FOIA records — requires continuous monitoring at a scale most sales teams cannot sustain. In April, Pursuit completed a full rollout of an upgraded signal retrieval system that now surfaces three times more opportunities across 15% more distinct government document types than the prior version, at 56% lower cost per opportunity.

The result for customers is more opportunities arriving in their pipeline — sourced from a wider range of government activity — without any additional effort on the sales team's part.

"Pursuit instantly connects the dots. We don't have to search through the data anymore — it surfaces the right accounts, contacts, and insights." — Adam Brophy, VP of Revenue Operations, CentralSquare



Attributing Pipeline to Government Opportunities

A persistent challenge for SLED-focused sales organizations is connecting platform activity to revenue outcomes. Pursuit's April updates surface the total pipeline value generated from Pursuit-identified opportunities — giving sales leaders a direct line between the signals Pursuit delivered and the deals those signals produced.

Granicus, which serves more than 6,000 government agencies, used Pursuit's account intelligence to identify that a significant portion of its pipeline efforts were concentrated on low-probability accounts. By redirecting toward Pursuit-surfaced opportunities, the team materially improved its conversion rate.

"The results have been extremely impressive. We're now able to identify high-target accounts that have double the win rate from what our average is." — Drew Leach, VP of Business Development, Granicus



Government Intelligence Inside AI-Native Sales Workflows

Pursuit's April release extended the platform's reach into the tools sales teams use day-to-day. AI-generated account research — contact recommendations, opportunity context, and scores — now flows directly into Salesforce, HubSpot, and Dynamics 365. Account scores sync as native numeric fields, enabling sales operations teams to build CRM-based scoring models, routing rules, and territory assignments directly from Pursuit-generated data without manual conversion.

Pursuit also launched a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, making its government intelligence available as a native tool inside Claude, Cursor, and other MCP-compatible AI environments. Sales teams working inside AI-native tools can now query Pursuit data, access their opportunity pipeline, and research government contacts without switching applications.

"The immediate response from my team was the amount of good contact data they found in the platform, and our ability to plug that right into Salesforce and enable them to be calling the right people." — Sam Warnacke, VP of Sales, Passport

Passport, a parking compliance and payment solutions provider selling into municipal government, reported doubling its sales team's productivity after deploying Pursuit.



About Pursuit

Pursuit gives SLED-focused sales teams the data, tools, and pipeline to win in the $2 trillion government market 6 to 18 months before RFPs are published. Trusted by Skydio, Flock Safety, Granicus, Tyler Technologies, OpenGov, Wiz, Datadog, and Qualtrics, Pursuit monitors 110,000+ SLED entities and delivers verified opportunities — with key contacts, context, and timing — directly to revenue teams. Pursuit is SOC 2 Type II certified and backed by its $1M Guarantee: surfaced SLED pipeline within 90 days, or up to $1,000,000 back.

Learn more at pursuit.us.

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