Pursuit Introduces Guarantee: $1M in SLED Opportunities in 90 Days or Up to $1M Back

Pursuit $1M Guarantee Pursuit Logo

Pursuit, the leading AI SLED platform, today announced the launch of its $1M Guarantee. Get $1M in SLED opportunities within 90 days or get up to $1M back.

The results have been extremely impressive. We're now able to identify high-target accounts for us that have double the win rate from what our average is.” — Drew Leach, VP of Business Development at Granicus

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pursuit, a sales intelligence platform for state, local, and education (SLED) markets, today announced a performance guarantee under which new customers who do not receive $1,000,000 in surfaced SLED opportunities within 90 days of their first credit purchase are eligible for a refund of up to $1,000,000.

The company says the offer is intended to reflect confidence in its platform's ability to surface actionable pipeline. Pursuit's software processes FOIA records across more than 110,000 SLED entities nationwide, delivering verified opportunities with contact data and estimated contract values through integrations with Salesforce and HubSpot.

"The guarantee isn't a leap of faith — it's a reflection of what we already know this platform does," said Mike Vichich, co-founder and CEO of Pursuit. "If we can't deliver $1M in real, verified SLED opportunities in 90 days, we don't deserve to keep your money."

Granicus, which serves more than 6,000 government agencies, reported that using Pursuit's account scoring to identify high-propensity targets produced win rates double its baseline. "We're now able to identify high-target accounts that have double the win rate from what our average is," said Drew Leach, VP of Business Development at Granicus.

CentralSquare, a software provider to more than 8,000 public sector agencies, reported a 6.6x increase in weekly pipeline from its business development team after adopting the platform. "It surfaces the right accounts, contacts, and insights — we don't have to search through the data anymore," said Adam Brophy, VP of Revenue Operations at CentralSquare.

Full terms and eligibility are available at pursuit.us.

About Pursuit

Pursuit is the only SLED sales platform that delivers finished, verified opportunities — not raw data, not signals, not work for your team to figure out. Powered by AI that processes millions of FOIA records across 110,000+ SLED entities with 94% data accuracy, Pursuit surfaces real SLED opportunities before the competition even knows a deal exists. Customers see up to 6.6x more pipeline and double the win rates on Pursuit-sourced opportunities. Pursuit integrates natively with Salesforce, HubSpot, and leading sales engagement platforms.

Learn more at pursuit.us.

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