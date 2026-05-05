MDC reminds hunters and other shooters to practice range safety

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JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Beautiful spring weather prompts people to get outside for a variety of recreational activities – including shooting sports. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers hunters and recreational shooters five staffed shooting ranges and more than 35 unstaffed shooting ranges around the state.

MDC's five staffed shooting range and outdoor education centers have trained staff and volunteers to help range users master firearms and archery through a variety of rifle, pistol, and archery ranges. Fees are required to use MDC staffed shooting ranges. The centers also offer programs on hunting, wildlife identification, and many other outdoor skills.

MDC also welcomes hunters and recreational shooters to use its more than 35 unstaffed shooting ranges free of charge – when used safely and in compliance with posted range rules.

Each MDC unstaffed shooting range has a posted set of rules specific to the range. MDC also reminds range users that every shooter shares responsibility for safety on the firing line, clear communication with others, and respect for the range and its infrastructure.

MDC reminds range users that leaving trash behind or damaging the range impacts all range users. Shooting range users are expected to:

Clean up spent casings, targets, and trash.

Dispose of materials properly or pack them out.

Respect signage, backstops, and structures.

Learn more about Missouri Shooting Range Etiquette from MDC at missouri.outdooreln.org/course/missouri-shooting-range-etiquette/

MDC encourages people to report misuse or safety violations at unstaffed shooting ranges to local conservation agents or MDC offices. Find local contact information at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/local-mdc-contacts.

Learn more about MDC staffed and unstaffed shooting ranges around the state at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/shooting-ranges.