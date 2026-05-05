Ellsworth visit reinforces critical DLA-Navy partnership at Cherry Point

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chad Ellsworth, commander of Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, on April 17 to meet with DLA Aviation at Cherry Point and Fleet Readiness Center East senior leadership, underscoring the critical collaboration between DLA and the Navy in supporting global military operations.

Moving beyond traditional conference settings, Ellsworth's visit emphasized a hands-on approach, allowing him to directly observe the complex details of aviation logistics and maintenance that are vital to national defense.

The day began with an in-depth overview of DLA operations at Cherry Point, followed by a strategic meeting focused on the ongoing successes of the DLA-Navy partnership and its positive impact on enhancing mission readiness and providing superior support to the Warfighter.

Navy Cmdr. Ed Jimenez, director, DLA Aviation at Cherry Point, guided Ellsworth on a comprehensive tour of FRC East’s state-of-the-art facilities. The tour included an extensive look at the F-35 Lightning II spaces and various essential areas within the Engine Shops, such as the Bearing Shop, T400 Reduction Gear Boxes, Rotor Balance Shop, the T-64, and the future T408 engine lines. These facilities are vital to FRC East’s mission of maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations, directly supporting the Warfighter by ensuring aircraft and equipment are mission-ready

“Seeing firsthand the dedication and expertise within FRC East is incredibly valuable,” Ellsworth said. “The work being done here is essential to keeping our military assets operational and supporting our nation’s defense.”

A key highlight of the visit was an all-hands Town Hall meeting, where Ellsworth directly engaged with the DLA Aviation at Cherry Point workforce. The event served as an opportunity for him to address questions, share insights and recognize seven individuals for their outstanding contributions made in support of the mission.

“It’s important to recognize the hard work and dedication of our team members,” Ellsworth said. “Their commitment to excellence directly translates to better support for our Warfighters and enhances our overall mission effectiveness.”

The visit concluded with a meet-and-greet session involving representatives from DLA Distribution Cherry Point and FRC East’s Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul, and Logistics teams, reinforcing the importance of strong partnerships in achieving operational excellence.

“These types of visits are paramount to mission success,” Jimenez said. “They provide an opportunity for senior leadership to gain firsthand knowledge of the challenges and successes occurring at the operational level. This understanding informs strategic decision-making and ensures that policies and resources are aligned with the needs of the workforce and the Warfighter.”

The partnership between Aviation and FRC East is particularly crucial because it combines DLA’s expertise in logistics and supply chain management with FRC East’s technical capabilities in maintenance, repair, and overhaul. This synergy ensures that military assets are not only readily available but also properly maintained and upgraded to meet ever-evolving operational requirements.

“Our collaboration with FRC East is essential to ensuring that our Warfighters have the resources they need, when they need them,” Jimenez stated. “By working together, we can streamline processes, reduce costs, and improve overall readiness.”

These types of visits serve as a powerful reminder of the critical role DLA plays in supporting the Warfighter. By strengthening partnerships, recognizing exceptional performance and aligning resources with operational needs, Aviation is ensuring that it remains a vital enabler of military readiness and mission success.

Date Taken: 05.14.2025 Date Posted: 05.05.2026 10:35 Story ID: 564387 Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ellsworth visit reinforces critical DLA-Navy partnership at Cherry Point, by Dominique J. Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.