JBLM, Nisqually Indian Tribe host honor walk

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. –The 2026 Leschi-Quiemuth Honor Walk, hosted by the Nisqually Indian Tribe and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was held May 3 at JBLM.

The event, which included a Nisqually Indian Tribe song and prayer, acknowledged the tribe’s traditional homelands and honored Nisqually leader Chief Leschi and his brother, Quiemuth.

About 105 Nisqually Indian Tribe and JBLM participants spent the day visiting sacred heritage sites, including ceded and allotment lands and familial cemeteries. They traveled by bus and on foot, choosing either a 7-mile walk, 12-mile bus ride, or 9-mile bus ride and 3-mile walk.

JBLM Garrison Commander Colonel Joseph Handke called the day’s collaboration “a powerful symbol” of the partnership between the two communities, describing them as “partners and neighbors.”

“This isn’t just about looking back in the past and honoring the legacy of Chief Leschi and the Nisqually people,” Handke said. “It’s about looking to the future as well, about strengthening and respect for our partnership going forward.”

Connecting the past to the future was a big part of the event, as JBLM participants were able to learn more about the Nisqually Indian Tribe.

“I’ve got family that lived over here on allotted land,” said Hanford McCloud of the Nisqually Indian Tribe, adding, “I’m glad to see (the event) get bigger and bigger over the years” on both the Nisqually and JBLM sides.