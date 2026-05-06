Titanbay appoints former Allfunds CIO as strategic advisor

Titanbay appoints Stéphane Corsaletti as Strategic Advisor. Titanbay logo

The funds technology firm adds one of Europe's most experienced B2B fund distribution executives to its advisory team.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanbay, the private markets funds tech firm, today announces the appointment of Stéphane Corsaletti as Strategic Advisor.

Stéphane brings more than 35 years of experience at the intersection of investment management, fund distribution, and B2B platform development. He is best known as the founder of ABN AMRO Investment Solutions (AAIS), one of the first multi-management and sub-advisory platforms in Europe. He served as CEO of AAIS from 1998 to 2019 and as Managing Director of ABN AMRO from 2007. He subsequently joined Allfunds, where over five years he served as Chief Investment Officer and General Manager of Allfunds Investment Solutions, the group's Luxembourg ManCo, playing a pivotal role in building its B2B investment solutions capabilities from the ground up. He stepped down from his executive role in March 2025.

As Strategic Advisor at Titanbay, Stéphane will draw on his deep experience in B2B wealth platforms and fund distribution to support Titanbay's commercial strategy and distributor relationships across Europe.

Michael Gruener, Co-CEO of Titanbay, said: "Stéphane has spent his career building the infrastructure that connects fund managers to wealth managers at scale, first at ABN AMRO Investment Solutions, then at Allfunds. That is exactly the world Titanbay operates in. His experience, his relationships, and his understanding of what it takes to make this work commercially are invaluable to us as we grow across Europe. We are delighted to have him."

Stéphane Corsaletti said: "I have spent more than 30 years watching the barriers between institutional investment and the wealth channel gradually come down. Private markets is the next frontier, and the operational and technology infrastructure to support it is no longer a nice-to-have, it is the defining challenge for the industry. Titanbay is solving that in a way I find genuinely compelling, and I look forward to contributing to what they are building."

The appointment strengthens Titanbay's advisory network at a defining moment for private markets distribution. Wealth managers across Europe are under growing pressure to offer private asset access to clients, and the operational and technology infrastructure to support that at scale is increasingly the critical differentiator. As demand accelerates, Titanbay continues to build the platform, the partnerships, and now the advisory expertise to lead that shift.



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