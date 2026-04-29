Titanbay joins the Platform Association as an Associate Member

Titanbay joins platform association

The Platforms Associatio today announced that Titanbay, Europe's leading private markets infrastructure provider, has joined as an Associate Member.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Platforms Association, the trade body representing the UK's investment platform sector, today announced that Titanbay, Europe's leading private markets infrastructure provider, has joined as an Associate Member. Titanbay’s membership underlines the Association’s strategic focus on supporting investment platforms as they explore and expand access to private markets.

As a private markets infrastructure provider, Titanbay will be among the organisations bringing a private markets perspective to the Association, helping platform members to address the operational, structural and educational considerations of delivering private market investments through wealth channels.

Demand for private equity and other private market strategies within wealth management continues to grow, but existing platform operating models are often not designed to support their complexity. Titanbay will work alongside the Platform Association to help platforms better understand private markets, from fund structures and liquidity mechanics to the infrastructure required to support them at scale.

As part of its involvement, Titanbay will support the formation of a dedicated private markets working group within the Platform Association. The group will focus on education and shared industry learning, helping platforms build confidence and capability as they assess their approach to private markets.

Ossama Soliman, Co-CEO, Titanbay said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with the Platform Association. Platforms are at different stages of their private markets journey, but education and infrastructure are critical foundations. We're proud to be part of the Private Markets working group as we help the industry build a clearer, more practical understanding of what it takes to deliver private markets responsibly and at scale.”

Keith Phillips, CEO of the Platform Association said: “The role of investment platforms is continually evolving as client demand broadens significantly into areas such as private markets. We are confident that bringing together platform operators and specialist providers like Titanbay through a dedicated working group will be instrumental in supporting informed discussion, shared learning, and the development of robust best practice across the industry.””

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