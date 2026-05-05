Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning Data Shows Texas Severe Weather Maintenance Gap

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53.1% of Texas residential quote requesters reported more than one year since last gutter cleaning as severe storms and flood risk intensify

Texas does not need a catastrophic hurricane to create exterior water problems. A heavy rain event is enough...” — Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than half of Texas homeowners who requested residential gutter service from Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning during March and April 2026 reported that their gutters had not been cleaned in more than one year, according to new quote-request data released by the company. The analysis found that 53.1% of qualifying Texas requests reported a cleaning gap longer than one year, including 21.9% that reported more than two years since their last cleaning.Clean Pro reviewed Texas residential quote requests submitted between March 1 and April 30, 2026 where the customer provided a non-blank gutter-cleaning history response. The resulting pattern does not represent a statewide homeowner survey. It is one company's view of the maintenance status reported by Texas homeowners already seeking service during the same spring window in which severe storms, flash flooding, hail and tornado threats escalated across the state.The official storm context intensified in late April. On April 28, 2026, Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for North Texas counties affected by severe storms. On May 1, 2026, he amended and renewed that proclamation after additional heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hazardous wind gusts, large hail and tornado impacts. Separately, the National Weather Service's 2026 National Hydrologic Assessment, released March 19, identified eastern Texas as an area where minor flooding is possible this spring and warned that heavy rainfall can still trigger flooding even where seasonal risk is not categorized as extreme.Texas storm-readiness guidance already focuses on hail, wind, flood and roof damage. Clean Pro's quote data isolates a narrower issue before the next storm hits: the maintenance status of roof-edge drainage. Gutters and downspouts do not prevent a severe weather event, but they do determine whether routine roof runoff is directed away from fascia, soffit edges, siding and foundation-adjacent soil or allowed to overflow at the roof edge, where repeated saturation can become visible damage."Texas does not need a catastrophic hurricane to create exterior water problems. A heavy rain event is enough if the drainage path at the roof edge is already obstructed or overdue for service," said Jonathan D. Byrd I, Founder and Owner of Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning. "Our Texas quote data shows that, among homeowners already seeking service, a maintenance delay longer than one year was reported in 53.1% of cases, suggesting roof-edge drainage is often addressed reactively rather than proactively."The city mix in Clean Pro's March-April Texas dataset was led by Austin , followed by Dallas Houston and San Antonio. Because the individual city samples are smaller, the proprietary Texas gutter maintenance data is being evaluated at the state level rather than as separate city-level statistical conclusions. Homeowners can find location-specific availability through the company's statewide Texas service directory https://cleanproguttercleaning.com/locations/tx Texas homeowners entering the late-spring storm window can review the Texas Department of Insurance's disaster-readiness basics before severe weather events. Clean Pro's data adds one operational signal to that preparedness conversation: among Texas homeowners already requesting service, delayed gutter maintenance is common rather than exceptional.About Clean Pro Gutter CleaningIn business since 2001, Clean Pro Gutter Cleaning operates as the nation's largest gutter service booking agency, connecting homeowners with vetted, insured professionals across more than 840 cities in 200 metropolitan areas spanning 43 states. Founded by Jonathan D. Byrd I, the company pioneered satellite-based gutter measurement technology in 2012, becoming the first gutter service to eliminate in-person estimates. Clean Pro has coordinated more than 100,000 gutter cleanings and maintains a 4.9-star average rating. Services include professional gutter cleaning, downspout flushing, and installation of the proprietary Clean Pro Guard micro-mesh system built from Type 304 surgical-grade stainless steel. All contractors carry a minimum $1 million liability insurance and every service includes a 30-day no-clog guarantee.For more information, visit https://cleanproguttercleaning.com or call (877) 736-0586.

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