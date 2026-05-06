Feedvisor Launches Agentis™, The First Agentic Commerce Platform for Brands on Amazon

New platform connects advertising, pricing, inventory, and competitive intelligence into one coordinated system to drive profitable growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feedvisor today announced the launch of Agentis, the first agentic commerce platform built for brands selling on Amazon.

Agentis introduces a new model for commerce optimization, using agentic AI to continuously analyze and act across advertising, pricing, promotions, inventory, competition, and other signals, enabling coordinated, profit-focused decisions at scale and over time.

“Traditional advertising optimization platforms are built to optimize for narrow and transactional objectives, which are often not incremental and do not translate into profitable business growth.” said Victor Rosenman, CEO and Founder of Feedvisor. “We are entering a new era where Agentic AI listens to multiple signals, analyzes their short- and long-term impact, and acts across multiple dimensions to deliver sustainable growth and strong unit economics. That is the technological shift Agentis is built on.”

Closing the Gap Between Advertising Performance and Profitability

As e-commerce continues to scale, brands face increasing pressure to grow efficiently and sustain that growth. Rising advertising costs, intensified competition, and fragmented toolsets have made it harder than ever.

Most platforms still optimize for immediate efficiency metrics such as ROAS or ACoS, without visibility into broader business drivers like pricing, margin, inventory, competitive dynamics, and cross-channel effects. The result is disconnected decisions and eroding profitability.

“When your ad platform can’t see your margins, inventory, or competitive position, it’s optimizing in the dark, and every disconnected decision creates a ripple effect that compounds over time. That’s why brands can improve ad metrics quarter after quarter and still watch profitability decline.” said Dani Nadel, President and COO of Feedvisor. ”Brands don't have an advertising problem. They have a coordination problem.”

Every Signal Connected. Every Decision Coordinated.

Agentis connects three core components of commerce performance into one unified system:

1. The Demand Engine (Advertising): Generates and captures demand across Sponsored Ads, DSP, and AMC, with bids, budgets, and targeting informed by real-time business signals.

2. The Margin Engine (Pricing): Dynamically adjusts pricing based on demand curves, competitive intelligence, and inventory conditions.

3. The Intelligence Engine: Continuously evaluates competitors, demand trends, and SKU-level economics, triggering coordinated action across the system in real time.

Unlike traditional adtech or standalone AI assistants, Agentis is an outcome oriented solution that operates as a unified commerce system, transforming fragmented signals into synchronized actions that drive measurable business results over time.

“We’re not just launching a new platform, we’re defining a new category: agentic commerce for brands on Amazon,” said Nadel. “Advertising, pricing, and inventory have always been managed independently. Agentis brings them together into a coordinated system, one that thinks across the full business and acts in real time. No other platform connects these decisions. That's why we built Agentis. That’s the shift: from optimizing campaigns to optimizing the business.”

Who Agentis Is Built For

Agentis is built for brands and private label sellers on Amazon that have outgrown standalone advertising tools and are ready to connect advertising, pricing, and competitive intelligence into one coordinated system to drive sustained, profitable growth. To learn more or request a live demo, visit feedvisor.com/agentis.

About Feedvisor

Feedvisor is the company behind Agentis, the first agentic commerce platform for brands on Amazon. For over a decade, Feedvisor has led the market in AI-driven Amazon pricing, and has built one of the most advanced advertising optimization platforms on the marketplace. That combination of deep pricing intelligence, advertising expertise, and Amazon-native data is what makes Agentis possible. Feedvisor is backed by General Catalyst and headquartered in New York City.

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