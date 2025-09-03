Feedvisor Launches First-Ever AI-Powered Dynamic Pricing Engine for Walmart

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feedvisor, the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and retailers on Amazon and Walmart, today announced the launch of the first independent, AI-powered dynamic pricing engine built specifically for Walmart.

This breakthrough innovation enables brands, private labels, and resellers to dynamically adjust prices in real time, maximize Buy Box ownership, and accelerate growth in one of the fastest-growing online marketplaces.

Unlike repurposed Amazon tools limited to price parity, Feedvisor’s Walmart dynamic pricing engine is engineered for Walmart’s unique marketplace dynamics, algorithms, and customer expectations.

“Walmart has rapidly become a critical channel for sellers and brands,” said Dani Nadel, President and COO, at Feedvisor. "With our new AI-powered dynamic pricing technology, we're giving merchants the same competitive edge on Walmart that has fueled their growth on Amazon for over a decade: real time pricing that maximizes Buy Box share, safeguards profitability with suppression protection, and drives scalable growth."

With this launch, Feedvisor now delivers a comprehensive suite of Walmart growth solutions, including:

- AI-Powered Price Optimization: Dynamic, real-time price optimization to maximize Buy Box share and revenue growth.

- Advertising Optimization: Sponsored search ads and programmatic offsite display campaigns tailored for Walmart.

- Marketplace Expansion Support: Full-service partnership to help brands expand and scale successfully.

Together, these solutions give sellers and brands the competitive edge to confidently expand on Walmart while managing pricing, advertising, and operations with AI-driven precision.

Walmart’s marketplace has experienced significant growth, attracting more high-income shoppers and offering sellers access to a vast and loyal customer base. With Feedvisor’s Walmart dynamic pricing platform, merchants can capitalize on this momentum to unlock performance and profitability at scale.

For more information on Feedvisor’s Walmart pricing engine and full suite of optimization tools, visit Feedvisor.com/Walmart.

