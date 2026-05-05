Quantum XChange Accelerates Channel Momentum Amid Surging Government Demand for Post-Quantum Cryptography

New Partner Portal Provides the Tools and Training to Ease PQC Migration Projects

We partnered with Quantum XChange because when quantum computing breaks today's encryption, our federal and enterprise customers can't afford to be caught unprepared.” — Jeff Kuehn, CTO of Colossal

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum XChange , securing networks today and for the post-quantum world, announced strong momentum across its partner ecosystem as demand for quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions accelerates across government, enterprise, and critical infrastructure sectors globally.The company’s Partner Program is emerging as a key growth engine in 2026, enabling a broad channel of resellers, integrators, and service providers to deliver dynamic and cost-effective crypto-agile and quantum-resistant security solutions at enterprise scale. In under 16 months, Quantum XChange has grown its strategic partnerships more than fourfold adding companies such as Colossal, Copper River, Data Wide, Evolutio, GovSmart, Iron Bow, World Wide Technology and others to its roster.As governments worldwide prioritize post-quantum cryptography (PQC) migration, the role of the channel has become increasingly critical. Federal, state, and local agencies rely heavily on trusted partners to navigate complex procurement environments, integrate new technologies into legacy infrastructure, and meet evolving compliance mandates. Quantum XChange’s partner-first approach ensures that these organizations can rapidly adopt quantum-safe solutions without operational disruption.“The channel is on the front lines of government cybersecurity deployments,” said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum XChange. “Our partners bring the relationships, domain expertise, and delivery capabilities needed to operationalize quantum-safe security where it matters most: across national infrastructure and mission-critical networks.”Quantum XChange’s Partner Program is designed to empower managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and networking providers with differentiated capabilities in quantum-safe encryption and crypto-agility. Quantum XChange’s flagship cryptographic management platform, Phio TX, enables seamless integration with existing infrastructure, allowing government organizations and commercial enterprises to modernize security without costly rip-and-replace initiatives.“Phio TX is particularly impactful in the public sector, where agencies must secure vast amounts of sensitive data against emerging threats such as Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks and future quantum decryption capabilities,” said Eden Taylor, Vice President of Partner Alliances at Quantum XChange. “Our partners are essential to helping organizations move faster, reduce risk, and build the crypto-agile architectures required for the next era of cybersecurity. We have an answer to PQC unlike any other and it’s the first FIPS-validated solution.”Momentum is building rapidly in 2026 as quantum security becomes a top national priority. Industry and government leaders have declared this a pivotal year for advancing quantum readiness, with increased collaboration across public and private sectors to accelerate adoption of post-quantum protections. Federal agencies that must comply with Executive Order 14144 and CNSA 2.0 migration timelines are seeking NIST FIPS 140-3 module validation and support for FIPS 203 in their vendor technologies."We partnered with Quantum XChange because when quantum computing breaks today's encryption, our federal and enterprise customers can't afford to be caught unprepared,” said Jeff Kuehn, CTO of Colossal. “Quantum XChange is the only vendor with a FIPS-validated, network-agnostic platform that works across the Cisco, Juniper, and HPE environments our customers already run. They change everything about your security posture without changing anything about your infrastructure."Quantum XChange also announces its new Partner Portal, a centralized hub designed to make doing business with Quantum XChange simple and efficient. Through the Quantum XChange Partner Portal, partners can register deals, access co-branded quotes, download sales and technical collateral, and track orders from submission through delivery. Training resources, certification pathways, and tiered program benefits will be added in the near future. To learn more, visit https://quantumxc.com/partners/ About Quantum XChangeQuantum XChangeempowers leading government agencies and commercial enterprises to secure sensitive network data from advances in AI and quantum computing by protecting their data-in-motion today and for the post-quantum world. We do this with our cryptographic management platform – Phio TX, an open, secure and flexible architecture solution. For more information, visit www.quantumxc.com

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