FISCAL Technologies launches the world's first AI-native P2P risk management platform with open architecture

How FISCAL's AI-native software works

This breakthrough platform now features open architecture. It enables finance teams to interrogate Procure-to-Pay risk data through the tools they already use.

With our open AI standards-based approach, [FISCAL customers] access that intelligence through their own AI tools, and ours.” — Ian Bamber

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This breakthrough platform now features open architecture. It enables finance teams to interrogate procure-to-pay risk data through the tools they already use, delivering faster, more confident decision-making across the Procure to Pay lifecycle.FISCAL Technologies today announced the launch of the world's first AI-native Procure-to-Pay (P2P) risk intelligence platform with open architecture, purpose-built to give finance leaders and their teams continuous, real-time visibility into risk across their P2P lifecycle.For technology and integration teams, the open architecture represents a practical shift from periodic, manual risk reviews towards always-on intelligence embedded directly into their P2P operations. FISCAL becomes a risk intelligence and data layer within the organisation's existing ecosystem, accessible through ERP systems, Microsoft environments, and other technology platforms.The addition of AI compatibility through an MCP integration significantly expands how finance teams access and act on transaction and supplier risk data. This functionality allows organisations to connect FISCAL's risk data, insights, and workflows directly into the AI tools they have already invested in, without replacing existing systems. They can use any AI, be it Claude, Gemini, Copilot, or their own, as an interface."The P2P process carries enormous financial and reputational risk, yet for many organisations implementing effective controls remains a challenge, limited by the technologies available," said Ian Bamber, CTPO at FISCAL Technologies. "We've reimagined our platform as an AI-native system, rather than an AI-augmented legacy tool. That distinction matters enormously. Our customers get risk intelligence that is continuous, predictive, and deeply integrated into how they truly operate. With our open AI standards-based approach, they access that intelligence through their own AI tools, and ours."As organisations navigate the evolving difficulties of compliance, risk detection and fraud prevention legislation, FISCAL's platform provides the continuous oversight and audit-ready controls that finance leaders need, with the flexibility for teams to use it in their own unique way.The FISCAL Technologies software is available now to enterprise and public sector organisations. Please contact FISCAL Technologies for more information on the software's open architecture and the MCP integration pilot at smarter@fiscaltec.com.About FISCAL TechnologiesFISCAL’s P2P risk management software helps finance teams protect spend and strengthen risk controls. It’s backed by our expert consultancy and support teams.The AI-native platform analyses every supplier and invoice, finding risks for your team to investigate and resolve. It augments your team’s capabilities, strengthening controls before and after payment.FISCAL reduces fraud and compliance breaches, prevents duplicate payments, decreases supplier risk and automates statement reconciliation 12x faster. It integrates smoothly into your systems and processes, improving efficiency, and streamlining pay runs.Since 2007, we have overseen 450+ implementations across sectors including local government, healthcare and retail. We now protect over £300 billion annual spend with proven, data-driven intelligence.For more information, visit www.fiscaltec.com

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