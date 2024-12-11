FISCAL Technologies and Proservartner Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionise Financial Risk Management

Proservartner and FISCAL Technologies Partnership Announcement

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FISCAL Technologies, a global leader in accounts payable risk management solutions, and Proservartner, a renowned business transformation consultancy, are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership. This collaboration is set to empower organisations with state-of-the-art solutions that enhance financial resilience, optimise working capital, and streamline operations.Uniting FISCAL’s cutting-edge, AI-driven forensic software with Proservartner’s expertise in process automation and operational transformation, this partnership addresses critical financial challenges such as payment errors, supplier fraud, and inefficiencies within Procure-to-Pay (P2P) processes. Together, they will deliver an unparalleled suite of tools and consultancy services designed to mitigate financial risks and unlock greater value for organisations.“We are excited to partner with FISCAL Technologies,” said Rakesh Sangani, CEO and Founder, Proservartner. “By combining our deep expertise in process transformation with FISCAL’s innovative technology, we can help organisations unlock significant operational efficiencies while safeguarding their financial health.”David Griffiths, CEO of FISCAL Technologies, shared his enthusiasm: “Protecting business spend in today’s complex economic landscape requires innovation and collaboration. Partnering with Proservartner enables us to provide finance teams with the tools they need to thrive, even when resources are stretched thin. Together, we’ll redefine how organisations combat financial risk, increase efficiency, and maximise their impact.”This dynamic alliance signifies a bold step forward in financial risk management, combining technology and transformation to create an unrivalled service offering. By leveraging their joint expertise, Proservartner and FISCAL Technologies aim to set new benchmarks for financial controls and operational excellence, empowering organisations across industries to build resilient and future-proof operations.Learn moreTo discover how this partnership can transform your organisation’s financial operations, visit FISCAL Technologies About ProservartnerProservartner is an international consulting firm based in London. For over a decade they have optimised process centricity and technology enablement to create a happier, more productive workforce for tomorrow. With specialisms in Business Process Management, Intelligent Automation and GBS/ Shared Services, Proservartner pride themselves on providing individual focus to find the best outcome and solution for each need.About FISCAL TechnologiesFISCAL Technologies provides forensic AI-powered technology and services that empower Procure-to-Pay, Accounts Payable and Shared Service Centre teams across the globe to protect organisational spend and eliminate supplier risk.Their cloud-based platform is used on a continuous, preventative basis to find duplicate payments, defend against fraud, automate manual processes such as statement reconciliation, help optimise working capital and provide insightful reports.FISCAL is trusted by companies across the globe, across private and public sectors. Last year, they saved each customer an average of £258 thousand.

