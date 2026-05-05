Kurmi Software to Exhibit at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026, Showcasing How Flow Closes UC Automation Gap

Flow integration completes the last mile of employee lifecycle automation by executing UC provisioning that ServiceNow orchestrates but cannot natively manage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kurmi Software , maker of Flow , an enterprise platform for unified communications management, will exhibit at ServiceNow Knowledge 2026 this week at The Venetian Resort. At booth 3717, Kurmi will demonstrate how Flow extends ServiceNow workflow automation to UC provisioning and lifecycle management across Microsoft Teams, Cisco, Zoom, Genesys, and more than 20 other domain platforms.ServiceNow customers use the platform to orchestrate employee lifecycle workflows across IT and HR, but UC provisioning has remained a manual gap. Flow bridges that gap, enabling organizations to automate communication access from onboarding through offboarding without manual handoffs between systems.“ServiceNow does an exceptional job orchestrating enterprise workflows, but it can’t natively execute the UC actions required to complete them,” said Micah Singer, chief executive officer at Kurmi. “That’s where Flow fits in the stack. We are the system of action for UC—provisioning users, assigning numbers, configuring routing— in all more than 30 unique use cases — so ServiceNow customers can close the loop on employee lifecycle automation. The workflows they’ve built don’t stop at the service desk anymore.”Automating the Last MileLarge enterprises and managed service providers us Flow to manage more than 5 million users globally, automating UC provisioning, lifecycle management, and compliance across hybrid, multi-vendor environments. The platform integrates with ServiceNow to enable end-to-end automation of workflows that previously stalled when communication access required manual configuration, improving employee experiences through faster, more reliable UC service delivery.Organizations use Flow with ServiceNow to:- Provision UC access automatically when onboarding workflows trigger in ServiceNow- Update licenses, permissions, and routing when employees change roles or locations- Remove access and release resources securely during offboarding- Reduce mean time to resolution for UC service tickets from days to minutes- Maintain compliance and audit trails across all UC changesFlow also manages UC-adjacent tools including SBCs, E911, and compliance recording, giving ServiceNow customers complete visibility and control across their communications infrastructure.Expanding Integration CapabilitiesAs a ServiceNow Select Build Partner, Kurmi offers certified applications in the ServiceNow Store. At Knowledge 2026, the company is previewing the new Kurmi Flow Integration app, which enables IT teams and employees to initiate UC management actions by chatting with either ServiceNow or Moveworks AI agents. Enterprises can connect Flow to ServiceNow workflows through Kurmi’s certified applications or by building custom integrations using Flow’s REST API, providing flexibility to match their environment and business requirements.Knowledge 2026 attendees can visit Kurmi at booth 3717, May 5-7, to see live demonstrations of Flow’s ServiceNow integrations and discuss how UC automation fits into their existing workflows.About Kurmi SoftwareKurmi Software makes Flow, a unified communications (UC) service management platform that centralizes, automates, and secures administration across Cisco, Microsoft, Zoom, and Genesys. Flow integrates with enterprise IT systems including ServiceNow, extending workflow automation to UC provisioning, lifecycle management, and service delivery. The platform also manages UC-adjacent tools such as SBCs, E911, and compliance recording, enabling organizations to orchestrate complete hire-to-retire workflows through ServiceNow while Flow handles technical execution across hybrid, multi-vendor UC environments. Large enterprises and managed service providers worldwide trust Flow to manage more than 5 million users, reducing manual work, enforcing policies, accelerating migrations, and enabling operation at global scale.

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