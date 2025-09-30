Kurmi Renames Flagship Provisioning Suite to Flow

New identity underscores centralized, automated, and secure control across multi-vendor environments.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kurmi Software today introduced Flow, the new name for its enterprise platform for unified communications (UC) management at scale. Formerly Kurmi Provisioning Suite, Flow reflects a market where enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) operate complex, multi-vendor, multi-jurisdiction UC and Collaboration systems, modernize in phases, and are beginning to align UC and related Digital Worker tools with core IT processes, security, and governance. In this new reality, automation has become the standard for day-to-day administration.“Enterprises don’t run a single platform anymore—they run an ecosystem,” said Micah Singer, CEO of Kurmi Software. “Flow captures what customers need now: information and actions moving securely and consistently between UC platforms and the IT systems that support them. It also signals a commitment to expand coverage and governance while making zero-touch execution the norm—so teams reduce manual steps without disrupting what already works.”What Flow Delivers- One control plane for secure, automated administration across UC and contact center systems, including Cisco UCM/Webex, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Genesys.- UC adjacent systems integrated into routine operations, such as SBCs (Oracle, AudioCodes), E911 (RedSky), compliance recording (Imagicle).- Tight IT integration with ITSMs like ServiceNow and identity/HRIS, enabling tickets and approvals to trigger policy-based workflows.- Granular role-based access control and delegated administration to support least-privilege models and stronger governance.From Milestones to FlowFlow is the result of deliberate steps Kurmi has taken to simplify and secure UC, Collaboration, and CC management at scale. Expanded platform coverage helps standardize multi-vendor environments. Deeper ServiceNow integration enables ticket-driven workflows with full audit. And with the recent Yarnlab acquisition, migrations from legacy premise-based or on-prem UC to cloud platforms are faster and more reliable, replacing fragile scripts with orchestrated runbooks. Each milestone has brought Kurmi closer to Flow: the intelligent control layer that enables enterprises to strengthen security, design flexible workflows, and orchestrate the systems that power their digital workforce.“Flow is about clarity,” added Singer. “Administrators get one place to manage policy and automation across vendors and connect UC with enterprise workflows—confident that every change is secure, consistent, auditable, and fast.”Built for What’s NextLooking forward, Flow’s roadmap emphasizes broader ecosystem integrations and deeper alignment with the requirements of enterprise IT. Migration will also be a key tool for domain management – in a multi-vendor, multi-jurisdiction world where large enterprises use many systems. Plus, a refreshed user interface—more intuitive, streamlined, and designed for scale—will further enhance the experience for IT teams, making powerful automation and governance even easier to apply.To learn more about Flow, visit kurmi-software.com/introducing-flow About Kurmi SoftwareKurmi Software makes Flow, an enterprise platform for unified communications (UC) management that centralizes, automates, and secures administration across Cisco, Microsoft, Zoom, and Genesys. Flow integrates with enterprise IT systems such as ServiceNow and identity/HRIS and coordinates UC-adjacent tools including SBCs, E911, and compliance recording. Large enterprises and managed service providers use Flow to reduce manual work, enforce policies, accelerate migrations, and operate at global scale across hybrid, multi-vendor environments. Learn more at kurmi-software.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.