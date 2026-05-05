CIR Launches DaRA, an AI-Powered Data Room Risk Analyst for Energy Projects

DaRA, CIR's AI Data Room Risk Analyst Cleantech Industry Resources has completed over 8.5 GWp and 332 sites in Late-Stage Engineering (Solar), 2 GWp and 102 sites of Late-Stage Engineering (BESS), and 141 GWp and 8,150 sites Project Sites Diligenced.

New platform surfaces hidden risks and delivers investor-ready analysis in minutes, replacing manual data room review

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleantech Industry Resources (CIR) , the world’s only commoditized Development-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform for clean energy project delivery, announced the launch of DaRA (Data Room Risk Analyst), an AI-powered diligence platform for due diligence, M&A, and project finance. DaRA is designed to identify hidden risks across complex project data rooms in minutes, transforming project risk analysis from a manual process into a fast, structured workflow.Powered by 20+ domain-specialized AI agents, DaRA allows developers, investors, and infrastructure teams to move from raw data rooms to decision-ready outputs with speed and confidence. The platform analyzes hundreds of documents simultaneously, surfaces risks, grades their severity, links each finding directly to its source, and provides recommendations for next steps. With DaRA, teams can significantly reduce manual document review time, identify high-impact risks faster, avoid missing critical information, and generate structured summaries for decision-making.“Teams are stuck manually reviewing documents, hoping they don’t miss something that can kill their project,” said Daniel Dus, CEO of CIR. “DaRA changes that with a complete, auditable risk analysis in minutes. This is what diligence should look like. Fast, clear, and built for decision making.”DaRA automates diligence workflows, from ingesting structured and unstructured documents, to classifying, analyzing, and cross-referencing them in real time. Users can drag and drop their entire project data room into DaRA and visually watch as the program compiles a fully structured, investment committee-ready report in minutes. By combining multi-modal document intelligence, agentic AI, and cross-document reasoning, DaRA identifies gaps and systemic risks that traditional single-document review often misses.The platform supports a wide range of clean energy and infrastructure tasks, including project and investment due diligence, renewable energy site evaluation, data room review across legal, financial, and operations, and technical screening. DaRA is now available to CIR clients globally. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://redflag.epsa.app or contact dara@cleantechir.com. For more information on CIR’s Development-as-a-Service model and service offerings, visit www.cleantechir.com About Cleantech Industry ResourcesCleantech Industry Resources (CIR) has transformed how energy projects are developed and engineered by delivering commoditized, fixed-price services across the full project lifecycle. With offices operating globally, CIR produces standardized work products that reduce cost, risk, and timelines for solar, battery storage, and hybrid energy projects worldwide. CIR provides turnkey development-as-a-service, engineering, and construction management solutions, leveraging advanced software, automation, and strict quality control to bring unparalleled speed, transparency, and scalability to clean energy deployment.

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