Solar Fight Night (SFN) Launches Cleantech Fact Check, a Data-Driven Platform Fighting Clean Energy Misinformation

Cleantech Fact Check is now live. Cleantech Fact Check logo Solar Fight Night, the world's largest renewable energy fundraiser

New platform challenges industry myths with clear, data-backed insights expanding SFN’s network of community, data, and connection

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solar Fight Night (SFN), the world’s largest renewable energy fundraiser and a leading energy platform for industry collaboration, announced the launch of Cleantech Fact Check , a new data-driven platform designed to identify and break down misinformation across the clean energy sector.Cleantech Fact Check uncovers the truth behind clean energy misinformation. The platform breaks down widely circulated myths into clear, structured responses backed by data and real work impact, helping people move from assumption to informed understanding and giving the industry the tools to push back.Powered by a growing database of curated content, Cleantech Fact Check enables developers, investors, policymakers, and the broader public to quickly evaluate common claims around climate change and renewable energy technologies. Instead of navigating fragmented narratives and conflicting information, users get direct, evidence-based answers that can be copy and pasted into everyday responses.“Too often, critical decisions in clean energy are influenced by incomplete or misleading information,” said Daniel Dus, one of the Founders of SFN. “Cleantech Fact Check is built to call that out by bringing transparency, context, and credibility into the conversation in a way that’s fast and easy to understand.”Cleantech Fact Check is part of SFN’s broader push to build a growing and connected network of clean energy and climate advocates, resources, and events. Alongside the fact check database, SFN’s includes a Cleantech Recruiter Directory to connect talent with clean energy opportunities, a Media Database to elevate credible voices and industry coverage, and an Industry Stories platform that stores videos of real-world project insights and experiences from across the sector.The launch marks SFN’s evolution from a single annual event into a year-round industry resource. Since its founding in 2008, SFN has brought together thousands of clean energy leaders, raised over $1.8 million for nonprofits advancing energy access and climate solutions, and built a community centered on collaboration and impact. Cleantech Fact Check extends SFN’s mission, taking the fight beyond networking into broader industry conversation with myth-busting, storytelling, and community connection.Cleantech Fact Check is now available globally. To learn more, explore the platform at https://cleantechfactcheck.org/factcheck or contact cfc@cleantechir.com.About Solar Fight NightSolar Fight Night (SFN) is the world’s largest renewable energy fundraiser and a community-driven platform dedicated to advancing collaboration, transparency, and impact across the clean energy industry. Since 2008, SFN has brought together founders, executives, and industry professionals through high-impact events that raise awareness and funding for nonprofit organizations supporting climate solutions. Today, SFN continues to expand its role by building resources, networks, and platforms that connect people, ideas, and data to accelerate the energy transition.About Cleantech Fact CheckCleantech Fact Check (CFC) is a data-driven platform focused on addressing misinformation in the clean energy industry by breaking down complex topics into clear, contextual, and accessible insights. Through structured fact checks, real-world examples, and curated industry knowledge, it helps bridge the gap between technical expertise and public understanding. As part of the broader SFN ecosystem, Cleantech Fact Check supports more informed conversations by combining myth-busting, storytelling, and community-driven knowledge sharing.

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