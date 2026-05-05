BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Sexual Assault



STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B1003784 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Westminster Barracks CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 5/4/26 LOCATION: Rockingham VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault ACCUSED: Travis Bushey AGE: 51 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 3, 2026, at approximately 2300 hours, VT State Police performed a welfare check on a female at a location in Rockingham. While performing the welfare check, responding troopers received information that a sexual assault had occurred. Subsequent investigation determined Travis Bushey sexually assaulted that female. Bushey was taken into custody for Aggravated Sexual Assault and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Bushey was then lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and cited to appear to Windham County Court on May 4, 2026. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE: 5/4/26 COURT: Windham County LODGED LOCATION: SSCF BAIL: hold without bail MUG SHOT: Yes

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