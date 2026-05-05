BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Sexual Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1003784
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel
Hall
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East -
Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 5/4/26
LOCATION: Rockingham
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Travis
Bushey
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 3, 2026, at approximately 2300 hours, VT State
Police performed a welfare check on a female at a location in Rockingham. While
performing the welfare check, responding troopers received information that a
sexual assault had occurred. Subsequent investigation determined Travis
Bushey sexually assaulted that female. Bushey was taken into custody for
Aggravated Sexual Assault and transported to the Westminster Barracks for
processing. Bushey was then lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and
cited to appear to Windham County Court on May 4, 2026.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE:
5/4/26
COURT: Windham County
LODGED LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: hold without bail
MUG SHOT: Yes
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