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BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Sexual Assault

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B1003784

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Daniel Hall                            

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation B-East - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 5/4/26

LOCATION: Rockingham

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault

 

ACCUSED: Travis Bushey                                          

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

                                                                

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 3, 2026, at approximately 2300 hours, VT State Police performed a welfare check on a female at a location in Rockingham. While performing the welfare check, responding troopers received information that a sexual assault had occurred.  Subsequent investigation determined Travis Bushey sexually assaulted that female. Bushey was taken into custody for Aggravated Sexual Assault and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Bushey was then lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and cited to appear to Windham County Court on May 4, 2026.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 5/4/26       

COURT: Windham County

LODGED LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: hold without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

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BCI B Troop East-Westminster / Sexual Assault

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