Williston Barracks / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation
STATE OF
VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS
RELEASE
CASE#:
26A3003587
RANK/TROOPER
FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION:
Williston
CONTACT#:
(802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME:
May 4th, 2026, at approximately 1423 hours
INCIDENT
LOCATION: I 89 N, Richmond, VT
VIOLATIONS:
Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation
ACCUSED:
Tyquann Lane
AGE:
32
CITY,
STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF
INCIDENT:
On the
above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were conducting
speed enforcement on I 89 N near Exit 11 in the Town of Richmond. The posted
speed limit in that area is 65 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in
excess of the speed limit, with LIDAR confirming the vehicle’s speed at 109
mph. The vehicle was stopped without incident, and the operator was identified
as Tyquann Lane (32) of South Burlington, VT. Lane was issued a criminal
citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division on
June 16, 2026, at 8:30 am to answer to the above charges.
COURT
ACTION: Yes
COURT
DATE/TIME: 06/16/2026 at 0830
hours
COURT:
Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED -
LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
N/A
*Please
note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court.
Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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