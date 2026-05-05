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Williston Barracks / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 26A3003587

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:  May 4th, 2026, at approximately 1423 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 N, Richmond, VT

VIOLATIONS:  Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Tyquann Lane

AGE:  32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  South Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on I 89 N near Exit 11 in the Town of Richmond. The posted speed limit in that area is 65 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit, with LIDAR confirming the vehicle’s speed at 109 mph. The vehicle was stopped without incident, and the operator was identified as Tyquann Lane (32) of South Burlington, VT. Lane was issued a criminal citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division on June 16, 2026, at 8:30 am to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   06/16/2026 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Williston Barracks / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

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