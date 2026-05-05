Patrick Whitten Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick Whitten, founder of Savannah River Fulfillment, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how people-first leadership, trust, and operational discipline drive scalable fulfillment and long-term client relationships in modern logistics.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Whitten explores how omni-channel fulfillment strategy, technology-enabled visibility, and strategic multi-location distribution support fast, reliable national delivery. He breaks down how strong partnerships, flexible workflows, and customer-centric operations improve efficiency, retention, and scalable growth.Patrick Whitten’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/patrick-whitten

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