Multinational forces conduct Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations training across the Philippines

CAMP AGUINALDO, Philippines – Philippine, U.S., Australian, and Japanese service members conducted Maritime Key Terrain Security Operations across the Philippine archipelago as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026, from April 20 to May 5.

From the Balabac Islands in Southern Palawan to the Batanes Islands in Northern Luzon, forces trained in air assault, amphibious landing, airfield seizure, airfield damage assessment, reconnaissance, and ground refueling operations. The integration of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction Systems increased maritime and littoral defense complexity and training.

“The successful conduct of this exercise on Balabac Island perfectly illustrates the unmatched lethality and agility of our joint and combined forces,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. George Flynn, commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin. “By seamlessly integrating U.S. Marine, Army, and Navy assets alongside our Philippine and Australian allies, we proved our collective ability to rapidly secure key terrain, close the kill web, and project power across the maritime domain. This level of joint and combined interoperability is the cornerstone of a strategy that ensures regional peace and prosperity."

Participating units included:

United States: Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and 7th Infantry Division/Multi-Domain Command-Pacific; Marines from 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, and Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 (MWSS-371); and Airmen with the 317th Air Wing.

Philippines: marines with the 3rd Marine Brigade and 4th Marine Brigade.

Australia: soldiers from the 5th/7th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment.

Japan: soldiers with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade.

“During the MKTSO, Australia soldiers from Combat Team Jackal denied an enemy amphibious lodgement as part of a wider multinational defensive position including the AFP and U.S. Marine Corps,” said Australian Army Maj. Daniel Cole, commanding officer of Combat Team Jackal. “Balikatan means ‘shoulder to shoulder’ and this activity pays testament to the that and the spirit of the exercise.”

Strategic lift and aviation support incorporated a diverse array of platforms, including U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 317th AW, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys with MRF-D, and U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks and CH-47 Chinooks with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, and Philippine Air Force UH-60 Blackhawks with 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing. Ground elements utilized advanced weapon systems during the exercise including unmanned aerial vehicles, ENFIRE, MAAWS/Javelin, and HIMARS.

"The amphibious assault training at Aparri allowed our soldiers to refine the critical skills of ship-to-shore movement and beachhead security in a complex archipelagic environment," saidJapan Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Tomino sho, commanding officer of 2nd Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment. "Operating combat rubber raiding craft shoulder-to-shoulder with Philippine service members has significantly enhanced our tactical interoperability and our collective ability to respond to maritime security contingencies."

Each training event sharpened the skills needed to secure and defend key maritime terrain and improved forces’ collective ability to defend Philippine interests within Philippine territorial waters or exclusive economic zone.

"Operating shoulder-to-shoulder in these environments allows our forces to seamlessly integrate our defensive postures," said Philippine Marine Corps Col. Dennis Hernandez, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson for Balikatan 2026. "From sharing jungle survival techniques to coordinating advanced coastal defense systems, this exercise proves our alliance is fully capable of securing our archipelago's most critical terrain."

The MKTSO events, and other military training conducted during Balikatan 2026, build tactical proficiency, compatible capabilities, and military-to-military coordination, exemplifying the ‘shoulder-to-shoulder’ spirit of the Balikatan exercise.

News media representatives interested in additional information or coverage opportunities may contact the exercise Public Affairs Combined Joint Information Bureau media officer at balikatan_media@usmc.mil.

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About Balikatan

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. For complete coverage of Balikatan 2026 activities, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/Balikatan.