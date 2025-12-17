APS Sponsors 2025 UPRT Safety Summit — Bringing Global Aviation Leaders Together to Advance Pilot Readiness

APS is sponsoring the 2025 UPRT Safety Summit, uniting global aviation leaders to share insights on preparing pilots for rare, high-consequence upset events.

The summit is about closing that gap before it shows up in the airplane.” — Paul 'BJ' Ransbury

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Performance Solutions (APS) is sponsoring the 2025 UPRT Safety Summit for Pilots Worldwide, a one-day virtual event hosted by UPRTA International today, December 17, 2025. The summit brings together pilots, training leaders, and safety professionals from across the global aviation community to share insight and best practices focused on upset prevention and recovery.Many pilots will never experience a true loss of control event in their careers. That reality is both incredibly fortunate and also operationally risky. When a high-stakes moment does occur, there is no time for a checklist or to think it through, and the control inputs required to correct an upset are often counterintuitive.The summit is designed to address this challenge by focusing on a central question. How do we best prepare pilots for an upset they are unlikely to see, but cannot afford to mishandle if they do?“Loss of control isn’t a knowledge problem,” said Paul ‘BJ’ Ransbury, CEO of APS and President of UPRTA International. “It’s a performance problem that shows up under startle, surprise, and time pressure. The summit is about closing that gap before it shows up in the airplane.”The event will explore how organizations across business aviation, airlines, general aviation, and government are strengthening real-world pilot readiness by moving beyond minimum compliance toward training that builds true expertise for both everyday operations and rare, high-consequence upset events.APS’s support of the summit reflects its long-standing commitment to advancing evidence-based upset prevention and recovery training and to helping operators better understand how effective preparation benefits pilots not only in extreme situations, but on every flight.The 2025 UPRT Safety Summit for Pilots Worldwide takes place today, Wednesday, December 17, 2025, beginning at 14:00Z. The event is free to attend, and registration includes access to the full replay.Registration: http://bit.ly/2025uprta ABOUT APSAt Aviation Performance Solutions (APS), We Help Pilots Bring Everyone Home Safely. Dedicated to mitigating loss of control in flight (LOC-I), aviation’s leading cause of fatalities, APS provides comprehensive solutions integrating academics, on-aircraft training, advanced simulation, and virtual reality UPRT. APS’s proven training programs are trusted by airlines, military organizations, and corporate flight departments worldwide. Our brand promise is simple: Every Pilot Trained – In Control – All The Time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.