Emergency Preparedness Week Recognized in Saskatchewan; SaskAlert Test Scheduled for May 6

CANADA, May 4 - Released on May 4, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 3-9, 2026, as Emergency Preparedness Week in the province.

The 2026 theme, "Be prepared. Know your risks" is a call to action - urging everyone to spot the risks around them, get informed and take steps to protect themselves and the people they care about.

"Emergency Preparedness Week is a time to build your family's emergency plan and create a 72-hour kit for both your home and vehicle," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "Ensure you are ready for unexpected situations and protect the safety and well-being of you and your loved ones. It's beneficial to take simple, proactive steps today to protect you and your family in the future."

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) encourages residents to be ready for the unexpected. Emergencies can take many forms, so thinking ahead and understanding different scenarios makes all the difference. Knowing what to do - and how to prepare - puts you one step ahead when it matters most.

During Emergency Preparedness Week, SPSA will post resources and templates on its Facebook account, and additional resources can be found on its website.

SaskAlert testing on May 6

A test of the provincial emergency alert system, SaskAlert, is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 1:55 p.m.

The test alert will appear on television, radio, compatible wireless devices and through the SaskAlert app.

Testing is a standard part of the emergency management process to help ensure that, in times of an emergency or disaster, urgent and public safety warnings can be distributed to the public.

Emergency Preparedness week is a national event that traditionally takes place during the first full week of May. To learn more about emergency preparedness at home, visit https://www.saskpublicsafety.ca/at-home/emergency-preparedness-at-home.

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For more information, contact:

SPSA Media Desk

Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency

Phone: 306-798-0094

Email: media.spsa@gov.sk.ca